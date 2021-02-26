Mahindra Scorpio S3+ Arrives At Dealer Showroom – Exteriors, Interiors Detailed

Scorpio S3+ base variant has affordable pricing as its core USP

As may be recalled, Mahindra Scorpio S3+ was launched earlier this month at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Available in 7, 8 and 9 seat configurations, its affordable pricing could help boost sales. Other Scorpio variants, S5, S7, S9 and S11 are offered in the range of Rs 12.68 lakh to Rs 16.53 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio S3+ key changes

Cost cutting measures are clearly evident on Scorpio S3 Plus base variant. For example, it has a number of components that are unpainted such as front and rear bumper, side cladding, ORVMs and door handles.

Another difference is blacked out components such as front grille inserts, fender bezel and rear number plate applique. In comparison, top-spec variants of Scorpio have these components in either silver or chrome finish. Scorpio S3+ comes with silver steel rims, as compared to alloy wheels offered with top-spec S11 variant.

On the inside, S3+ has vinyl seat upholstery, as compared to full fabric / faux leather upholstery available with other variants. It has manual central locking and ORVMs, as compared to remote / automatic options available with higher-spec variants.

Other things missing on Scorpio S3 Plus include roof mounted sunglass holder, rear wash & wipe, rear demister, puddle lamps, lead-me-to-vehicle headlamps, second row 12v power outlets, height adjuster on driver seat, arm rest on front seats, speakers & tweeters, bottle and cup holder, and foot step.

Scorpio S3+ does not compromise on safety, as it gets most of the features such as dual airbags, engine immobilizer, ABS, seat belt reminder, speed alert, panic brake indication and manual override. Only a few safety features are not available such as anti-theft warning, auto door lock, emergency call, and front fog lamps.

Mahindra Scorpio S3+ powertrain

Scorpio S3+ comes with the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, as is offered with other variants. However, the engine has been tuned to deliver lower power and torque. The engine on Scorpio S3+ is capable of generating max power of 120 ps and peak torque of 280 Nm. That’s 20 ps and 40 Nm less than other variants. Transmission is also different, a 5-speed unit instead of the 6-speed unit available with other variants.

Mahindra Scorpio does not have a direct rival, but SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Tata Harrier are available in a similar price bracket. Scorpio has remained one of the bestsellers for Mahindra for two decades now. And the journey will continue with next-gen Scorpio that is expected to be launched later this year. It will get a range of updates including the possibility of a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine.