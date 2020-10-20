Mahindra Scorpio Sting Registered – Name Of New Gen 2021 Scorpio SUV

New Gen Mahindra Scorpio is currently on test in India – Ahead of launch next year

Test mules of the next generation Scorpio SUV has bee on test for many months now. Launch of the new gen Mahindra Scorpio was expected to take place this year, but due to the pandemic, launch plans have gotten delayed. As per the latest reports, launch of 2021 Scorpio will now take place in the first half of next year.

Ahead of launch, it has now come to our notice that Mahindra has just managed to register a new name with the intellectual property authorities in India. There are atleast 4 formats in which this new name has been registered, as can be seen below.

The Scorpio Sting, The Sting, Sting and Sorpio Sting. These are the four names which have been successfully registered on 19th Oct 2020, which was yesterday. Why has Mahindra registered new name, when the name Scorpio already exists?

Well, we have already reported in the past that Mahindra is likely to continue selling the current gen Scorpio, even after the launch of new gen Scorpio next year. In addition to this, we also know that the new gen 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will be offered with more powerful petrol and diesel engine options. In all likelyhood, the name Scorpio Sting is most likely the name of new gen 2021 Scorpio.

2021 Mahindra Scorpio

The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio conceptualized and designed by Mahindra’s North American Technical Centre in Detroit, United States, and their Research Valley in Chennai. The new Scorpio will be positioned on an updated ladder frame chassis on which the new gen Mahindra Thar is also be underpinned. It will sport new body panels and an updated exterior design; with elements that would make it comply with new pedestrian safety standards.

The interiors of the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio will also see feature updates. It will get a new dashboard design, a larger touchscreen infotainment system and instrument cluster. Seats will be much more comfortable, and will also offer more legroom and shoulder room to passengers. Sunroof could also be on offer.

Engine options on offer with the new Scorpio will include 2.2 liter diesel and 2 liter petrol options. These are the same engines which are on offer with the recently launched Mahindra Thar. Output figures of these engines will be comparatively higher, making it live up to its name – The Sting or Scorpio Sting. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.