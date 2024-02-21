Mahindra Scorpio X Trademark Approved For New Pickup – Scorpio K, L, M, Z Objected

Mahindra Scorpio X pickup will be based on an entirely new platform and offer advanced tech features including ADAS

Mahindra pik-ups are quite popular across both domestic and international markets. New products are under development, one of which is a Scorpio-N based pik-up. Last year, Mahindra had showcased their new pik-up as the Global Pik-up Concept.

Scorpio X trademark filed

Mahindra new trademark ‘Scorpio X’ is most likely to be used for the upcoming Scorpio-N based pik-up. Along with Scorpio X, Mahindra has also filed trademarks for Scorpio K, Scorpio L, Scorpio M and Scorpio Z. But only the trademark for Scorpio X has been accepted, while others have been rejected.

The new pik-up is expected to be available for sale in 2025. In addition to the domestic market, Mahindra will also introduce the Scorpio X pik-up across international locations where the company already has a strong presence. It has started testing and was spied on road in India recently.

A relevant example is South Africa, where Mahindra currently offers pik-ups like Karoo, Bolero and Pik-Up (single cab and double cab). Pickups are commonly referred to as ‘Bakkies’ in South Africa. In Australia, Mahindra offers the S11 4×4 pik-up. Other locations where Scorpio X pik-up will be introduced include Africa, Middle East and North Africa and SCA. At a later stage, Mahindra will introduce Scorpio X across ASEAN markets as well in a phased manner.

Scorpio X pik-up – Key details

While Scorpio X pik-up follows the design language used with Scorpio-N SUV, it will be based on an entirely new platform. Scorpio X will debut Mahindra’s next-gen ladder frame platform. This new platform has been designed and developed at Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS). It is said to be more rugged and versatile. It is likely that the new platform will be capable of supporting multiple powertrain options including electric.

As compared to Scorpio N SUV, the new pik-up has a more rugged front fascia. Some of the key features seen with the concept include a roof mounted LED light bar, blacked-out grille, prominent bumper and winches at front and rear. Side profile has a snorkel, sporty alloy wheels, side steps and roof rails. Ground clearance is expected to be higher in comparison to Scorpio N SUV. At rear, the design language matches the features one sees at the front.

Scorpio X will be getting a comprehensive range of premium features. It will have Level-2 ADAS, large touchscreen and digital instrument console, wireless charging, driver drowsiness detection, 5G connectivity, front-side-and-curtain airbags and trailer sway mitigation.

Scorpio X pik-up performance

Mahindra is likely to continue with the engine options currently available with Scorpio N SUV. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine generates 200 hp of max power and 370 Nm of peak torque with the 6-speed manual transmission. Torque output is 380 Nm with the 6AT. The 2.2-litre diesel engine is offered in two states of tune. The lower-tuned unit delivers 130 hp and 300 Nm. The other version churns out 172 hp and 370 Nm (MT) / 400 Nm (AT). Scorpio X will be equipped with 4WD and multiple terrain modes.