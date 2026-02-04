Mahindra Shipping 35,000 Scorpio Pik Up To Indonesia – Biggest Ever Export Order

In India, Mahindra Auto is the #1 traditional ladder-frame SUV manufacturer by a long shot and the company also dominates the country’s mid-size SUV segment. While these achievements in PV segment are noteworthy, Mahindra also has a strong presence in India’s CV segment both in terms of domestic market and exports.

Cementing on this fact is a new LCV order by Indonesian state-owned enterprise that requires Mahindra to export 35,000 units of Scorpio Pik Up single cab pickup trucks in 2026. This is by far the biggest-ever export order Mahindra has received, demonstrating India’s profound manufacturing capabilities.

Mahindra Shipping 35,000 Scorpio Pik Up To Indonesia

Unlike India, Indonesia has a fair share of pickup truck sales where genres are concerned. There are quite a few players available in the market already. These include Daihatsu, Suzuki, Mitsubishi, Isuzu, Toyota and others. Despite that, an Indonesian state-owned enterprise has placed a big order of 35,000 LCVs with Indian manufacturer, Mahindra Auto.

The enterprise in question, is Agrinas Pangan Nusantra and the order is for 35,000 Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up single-cab pickup trucks for Koperasi Desa/Kelurahan Merah Pudith (KDKMP) project. Mahindra is said to fulfill this order in 2026 and all 35,000 units of Scorpio Pik Up will be shipped to Indonesia.

These Mahindra Pik Up pickup trucks will play a crucial role in enhancing logistics for the establishment and development of Koperasi (Cooperatives) which are being set up in Indonesia. The goal of KDKMP project is to equip Koperasi with robust and reliable vehicles to ensure seamless flow of fresh farm produce to marketplace and to enhance rural logistics.

Mahindra’s Biggest-Ever Export Order

For Mahindra Auto, this new deal with Agrinas Pangan Nusantra for 35,000 Scorpio Pik Up units is a big win as it is their largest-ever export order. To put it into context, this 35,000 units deal surpasses Mahindra’s total export volume achieved in FY25. This deal will boost Mahindra’s international operations and their global presence.

These 35,000 single cab units of Scorpio Pik Up will be manufactured at Mahindra’s Nashik plant. In markets like Australia, South Africa and a few South American and African nations, Mahindra Pik Up are quite popular as they offer good durability, payload capacity and low operating costs.

Statement from Mahindra Auto

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “We are looking forward to this association and to supporting Indonesia’s Koperasi through our partnership with Agrinas Pangan Nusantara. By deploying the Scorpio Pik Ups as a part of the Koperasi, we are strengthening a reliable logistics backbone that connects farmers to markets more efficiently.

Our Pik Ups are engineered to perform in tough conditions while keeping operating costs to a minimum. The volume committed for this partnership will significantly boost our International Operations, adding as much as our total export volumes achieved in FY 25. In line with Mahindra’s Rise philosophy, this collaboration reflects our commitment to enabling prosperity and supporting national priorities.”