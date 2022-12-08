Mahindra SUV Discounts Dec 2022 Up To Rs 1 L – Bolero, XUV300, Thar

XUV300 gets the highest benefits of up to Rs. 1.00 lakh – Mahindra discounts for Dec 2022

If there is one manufacturer in India that identifies itself as a UV maker, it is Mahindra. With prices soaring, the majority of customers are seemingly shifting towards smaller and more economical cars and SUVs. No matter how much utility these UVs offer, a sub-compact or compact SUV always pushes more numbers.

That said, mid-size SUV sales for October 2022 reveal Scorpio and XUV700 topping the charts. To push sales of remaining products in its portfolio, Mahindra is offering year-end discounts and offers that are worth up to Rs. 1,00,000. Let’s take a look at what’s what.

Mahindra Discounts For Dec 2022

November 2022 discounts in Mahindra’s portfolio are applicable only to XUV300, Bolero, Bolero Neo, Marazzo and Thar. Not all vehicles get the same benefits. Let’s break it down. Not all the benefits are cash discounts. Mahindra has bundled in accessories, corporate discounts, exchange bonuses and cash discounts.

Some of the hottest Mahindra products like Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, and XUV700 don’t receive any benefits. Not all the variants of XUV300 get discounts. Select variants of XUV300 have received discounts up to Rs. 1 lakh. This is the highest discount in Mahindra December offers. This way, Mahindra gets a better ground to tackle Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and the likes.

In contrast, Mahindra’s cash cow, Bolero gets benefits of up to Rs. 95,000. When we say Bolero, we mean both Bolero Neo and OG Bolero. The former is offered in N4, N8, N10 and N10 (O) trims and the latter is offered in B4, B6 and B6 (O) trims. The benefits mentioned stand at Rs. 95,000 applicable to both Bolero Neo and OG Bolero.

One of Mahindra’s low sellers, Marazzo, is still on the official website. For year-end offers, Marazzo MPV benefits up to Rs. 67,200. When it was launched, it was pitted as an engineering brilliance as it features a transversely mounted engine with FWD on a ladder-frame chassis. Something which was unheard of in India. It had aluminium components in its suspension. That said, it hardly sells now.

Thar Gets Rs 20,000 Benefits

Lowest amount of discounts has been offered on Thar. This is Mahindra’s lifestyle offering in India and has completely revamped how this segment used to be. It is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options and gets both manual and automatic transmission options for both engine choices.

A 4X4 system is offered as standard fitment irrespective of the engine and transmission combo. For year-end discounts, Mahindra is offering benefits up to Rs. 20,000. With these offers and discounts, Mahindra aims to boost sales in Dec 2022, as well as clear yearend stocks ahead of the start of new year.