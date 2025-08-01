Mahindra SUV Sales July 2025 Nears 50k – Grows 20% YoY

Mahindra sales in July 2025 improved strongly with improved demand both in terms of its UV lineup and larger capacity LCVs

Mahindra has announced sales results for July 2025 which has shown off all round positivity. The company recorded total volumes of 83,691, a 26% growth which included sales both in domestic and global markets. Taking into account passenger vehicle sales, there were 49,871 units sold in domestic markets and 50,835 units which also included exports relating to a 20% YoY growth. CV domestic sales stood at 21,571 units.

Mahindra PV Sales July 2025

PV sales last month stood at 49,871 units, a 20% increase over 41,623 units sold in July 2024. It also improved strongly over 47,306 units sold in June 2025 thus leading to improved MoM sales. Year-to-date (YTD) sales, during the months of April-July 2025, saw PV sales at 2,01,938 units, up 22% over 1,65,871 units sold in the same period of last year.

Mahindra CV Sales July 2025

Mahindra also saw an improved demand for its commercial vehicle (CV) lineup. Even as its sales declined by 9% in the LCV sub 2T segment to 2,763 units from 3,036 units sold in July 2024 and YTD sales were down by 17% to 10,571 units from 112,791 units sold in the April-July 2025 period, there were significantly higher sales recorded in the LCV 2T-3.5T and LCV 3.5T and MHCV range.

Mahindra’s LCV 2T-3.5T range has recorded sales of 17,701 units in July 2025, a 12% growth over 15,751 units sold in the same month last year. YTD sales were up 10% to 71,332 units over 65,128 units. In the larger capacity commercial vehicle segment, sales of LCV 3.5T and MHCV improved to 1,107 units which was a 20% YoY growth from 926 units while YTD sales also showed off positive growth by 7% to 4,624 units over 4,320 units.

It was an overwhelming response for the company’s three wheeler range that also included electric models. Sales grew by 164% to 9,475 units last month, well over 3,593 unit sales as of July 2024. YTD sales also saw a 41% improvement to 30,034 units in the April-July 2025 period over 21,244 units sold in the same period last year.

Mahindra Exports July 2025

A positive scenario also extended to the company’s exports. Global demand shot up by 83% on a YoY basis to 2,774 units, up from 1,515 units while YTD sales grew by 44% to 12,441 units in the April-July 2025 period from 8,640 units sold in the same four month period last year.

Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Business July 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s Farm Equipment Business (FEB) has reported domestic tractor sales of 26,990 units in July 2025, registering a 5% year-on-year growth compared to 25,587 units sold in July 2024. Including exports, total tractor sales stood at 28,708 units, with 1,718 units shipped overseas — a 6% increase over the same period last year. According to Veejay Nakra, President – Farm Equipment Business, this growth was fueled by continued land preparation activities, strong rural cash flows post-Rabi harvest, and the timely progress of the monsoon aiding Kharif sowing demand.