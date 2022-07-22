Mahindra Teases 5 New Electric SUVs – Debut On 15th Aug 2022

Mahindra Born Electric range of SUVs will be sold both here and abroad – Global debut on 15th Aug 2022

Mahindra has been teasing us with their Born Electric range of SUVs time and time again. Last known teaser is of what we believe is the company’s upcoming XUV900 Electric coupe SUV. It demonstrates how the product will be a departure from what they have been doing with EVs till now.

Till now, Mahindra has introduced drab-looking EVs that didn’t play with customers’ heart strings. If you’re wondering why, you can take a look at e2O, e2O Plus and eVerito. But from there Mahindra, as a conglomerate, has gone on to develop the 1900 bhp electric supercar, Battista under their subsidiary Pirinfarina. Mahindra went from 0 to 100, real quick (both figuratively and literally). Born Electric SUVs, as the name suggests, are designed as electric vehicles from the ground up.

Mahindra Born Electric SUVs

Until now, the teaser shared by Mahindra showed that they were going to introduce 3 electric SUVs under Born Electric range. But the latest teaser, shared by Mahindra today, confirms there are going to be 5 electric SUVs. All will be making their global debut on the same date – 15th Aug 2022.

These 5 electric SUVs are among the 7, that Mahindra has planned for their Born Electric series. All these vehicles are expected to be designed at Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) headed by Pratap Bose. One of them could be the upcoming XUV900 Electric SUV coupe that is expected to be the sportiest of the bunch. This can be the unveiling of upcoming XUV900 coupe concept or XUV400 Electric that tackles Nexon EV Max.

We can’t say anything for sure now. But going with Mahindra’s way of things, we can expect more teasers regarding the upcoming launch. Earlier teaser showed that all Born Electric SUVs get ‘C’ shaped LED DRLs in the front, that give them a distinct look. From the rear, they get LED light bars across the width of the SUVs that look attractive. The latest teaser reveals their body style from the side.

Mahindra’s New EV subsidiary company

Mahindra made their electric vehicles like e2O and e2O Plus under the subsidiary Mahindra Electric. But Mahindra has created a new EV subsidiary company so that they can have undivided attention on both their ICE vehicles and EV portfolio. For starters, this new company will make 4 new EVs for global markets.

The Indian conglomerate has received Rs. 1925 crore investment from British International Investment (BII). This new company will strictly focus on four-wheeled passenger EVs. All these developments hint toward Mahindra wanting to lead the Indian four-wheeled passenger EV segment. This segment is currently dominated by Tata Motors with their Tigor EV, Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max.

Tata Motors currently has over 83% of four-wheeled EV passenger market with MG trailing behind. We have seen Mahindra XUV400 Electric under testing and is expected to launch in September 2022. Even though EV tech is still young in India, electric four-wheeler is more than 2000 units a month segment as seen in our EV sales chart. For manufacturers foraying into the EV space, it is a good opportunity that is expected to increase rapidly.