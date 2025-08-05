Mahindra Teases Rear Design Of Vision S, T, SXT, X Ahead Of Aug 15th Unveil

One of India’s leading car manufacturers, Mahindra Auto, is set to unveil four truly mesmerizing vehicles on August 15th, 2025. Ahead of the official unveil, the company has dropped multiple teasers of these vehicles to stir interest and generate hype around them. The latest teaser shows rear design of these vehicles. Let’s take a closer look.

Mahindra Teases Rear Design Of Vision S, T, SXT, X

India’s leading ladder-frame SUV manufacturer, Mahindra, has made it a habit of unveiling something new on August 15th, which is also the Independence Day of India. The event might be a full-fledged launch or just an unveiling of new concepts or a production version or both. Either way, there will be something exciting for automotive enthusiasts to feast their eyes on.

For 2025’s Independence Day, Mahindra is expected to unveil four concept vehicles, as per their official teasers. These include Vision S, Vision T, Vision SXT and Vision X. Some of these might be unveiled previously, while some might be production-ready version of previous concepts or all new concepts. Regardless, they have instilled a lot of excitement in the country.

The latest teaser from Mahindra show rear-left angle of all four upcoming showcases including Vision S, Vision T, Vision SXT and Vision X. Correlating these names with Mahindra’s current portfolio, one could predict that Vision T might be a production version of Thar E concept showcased some time ago.

Vision SXT is likely to be a production version of Mahindra Global Pik Up concept showcased some time ago. We say this because previous teasers of Vision SXT has revealed two spare tyres loaded on the load bed of a pickup truck, similar to Global Pik Up concept. Vision S might be an electric version of Scorpio N SUV in its concept form.

On the other hand, Vision X looks new and unlike anything Mahindra has showcased before. It features a curvy and aerodynamic design, while other three concentrate more on establishing a butch and burly appeal. Rear designs of all four vehicles look very futuristic and stylistic, which are expected to appeal to the masses.

What to expect?

Mahindra is the leading ladder-frame SUV manufacturer in India. The company rules with an iron fist in the D SUV segment. Mahindra is also taking great strides in electric SUV space with BE 6 and XEV 9e. Recently, Mahindra launched B79 variants of BE 6 and XEV 9e Pack Two trim level, bringing more value for buyers.

Now, the company might be on a mission to jump-start the dead pickup truck segment in India with Scorpio N Pik Up (or Global Pik Up), like Thar did with lifestyle SUV segment. More electric SUVs in the future based on current ICE nameplates like Thar, Scorpio, Bolero might be on the cards too.