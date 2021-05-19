Mahindra Thar Entry Price To Get Cheaper – New 2WD 1.5L Variant Planned For Launch

Mahindra Thar is currently priced between Rs 12.11 and Rs 14.16 lakh (ex-showroom)

Ever since it was launched back in October 2020, the second generation Mahindra Thar has been a raging success for the Indian auto manufacturer. In just over six months since its launch, more than 50,000 bookings have been registered for the compact off-roader.

Despite the increase in Mahindra’s production capacity at the Nashik facility, the company continues to struggle to clear long impending orders. External disruptions caused due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and semiconductor chips crisis have extended the waiting period up to eleven months.

Second-gen Thar was initially available in three trims- AX, AX(O) and LX with prices starting from Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom). However, after an explosion in the number of bookings, the company decided to drop the base-spec trim in order to keep the number of orders in check. Now, Mahindra is planning to introduce a new base variant of the iconic lifestyle SUV.

New Base-Spec Thar Details

As per a recent report, Mahindra is planning to launch a new base trim of Thar which will be powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine. This model of Thar will also be available with both manual and automatic transmission options. The smaller engine would mean Thar would be eligible for excise duty benefits that will allow the carmaker to lower price of the vehicle. However, it won’t be offered with a 4×4 drivetrain and will be available in only a 2WD configuration.

This engine could be low on its power and torque outputs and is likely to focus on fuel economy. While dimensions will remain consistent with the current model, the upcoming iteration is expected to roll on smaller wheels.

The smaller engine and wheels will make the new variant of Thar more than 100 kilos lighter than its more premium twin. The company may also cut short on a few features in this variant to make it more accessible to people.

Expected Price

It is yet to be known which 1.5-litre engine would be used for Thar. Mahindra has two 1.5-litre engines at its disposal. Firstly, a 1.5-litre diesel unit powering Bolero and Marazzo and secondly, a 1.5-litre mStallion turbo petrol mill which is yet to make its debut. In all probability, the former will be employed on the new base-spec Thar. Taking everything into consideration, this new model of Thar could be priced as low as under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Current Thar Price & Specs

Currently, Thar is priced between Rs 12.11 and Rs 14.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is powered by either a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine or a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit. The former can push out 150 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque while the latter can churn out 130 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are carried out by either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox in both units. A 4×4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case is offered as standard across the range.

