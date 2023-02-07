Mahindra Thar 4X2 Delivery Starts – Waiting Period Up To 1.5 Yrs

Mahindra Thar 4X2 waiting period has soared to 18 months – 4X4 variants can be had within 4 weeks

Ever since Mahindra launched Thar 4X2, there has been an uproar in buzz around this vehicle. This is Mahindra’s strategic product placement to rival Maruti Suzuki Jimny even before its launch. It is yet to be seen where Jimny’s starting price starts as 4X2 Thar’s starting price is Rs. 9.99 lakh. This is introductory pricing, though. For the first 10,000 bookings only.

Thar 4X2 is being launched with two powertrains. Petrol and diesel. Launched at an attractive entry-level price point, bookings are stacking up. With increased bookings, the waiting period goes up as well. This is unavoidable for Mahindra as it has a lot on its table including Scorpio N and XUV700 deliveries. Supply chain issues further drag manufacturing capacity for Mahindra.

Mahindra Thar 4X2 Waiting Period

Within just a month of launch, Mahindra Thar 4X2 waiting period has crossed 18 months depending on cities. You heard that right. 18 months. It is interesting to see the waiting period soar so high, so early from launch. At the same time, waiting period for Thar 4X4 have gone down. Thar 4×2 launch was a surprise from Mahindra. It saw, it came and it conquered. Deliveries have started. One of the first owners of Thar RWD 4×2, The Mehul Vlogs has shared detailed video of taking delivery of Thar 4×2.

When we first heard of the Mahindra Thar 4X2, we knew it would click. And it did. There was flexibility in powertrain options too. A 2.0L turbo-petrol unit with 150 bhp of power and 320 Nm and a 1.5L turbo diesel engine making 117 bhp of power and 300 Nm. While 1.5L diesel gets a sole 6-speed MT, 2.0L petrol gets an optional 6-speed AT as well.

Dealer sources have revealed that Mahindra Thar 4X2 petrol demand is comparatively lower. Waiting period for that is around 3-4 weeks depending on variant and city. It is the 1.5L diesel Thar 4X2 that is an absolute hot cake. Waiting period for that goes up to 18 months, depending on variant and city.

4X4 Waiting Period Reduced

Mahindra Thar evokes an emotional and nostalgic quotient. It is heavily inspired by Jeep Wrangler and radiates Mahindra’s legacy of making Willy’s Jeep under licensing. Mahindra MM series of off-roaders licensed from Jeep was very popular in India back then. So when the new gen Thar was launched in 2020, it was an instant hit.

Today, Thar 4X4 variants waiting period is around 3-4 weeks, which used to be a lot more before. Some of it can be attributed to the arrival of 4X2 Thar. Especially that sweet 1.5L diesel, enjoying B-segment tax benefits. A lot of buyers that booked Thar 4X4, are transferring towards 4X2 as well.

For many, a lighter vehicle with a smaller engine would turn out more economical too. It is definitely more economical than the larger 2.2L turbo-diesel engine. Hence a combination of all these factors has resulted in a massive demand for Mahindra Thar 4X2 with the 1.5L turbo diesel engine.