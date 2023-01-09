Mahindra Thar is now available at a sub Rs 10 lakh price tag – Thanks to the launch of RWD variant today in 4×2 format

Mahindra had brought in its new gen Thar in 2020, and around 30 months later, it has now brought in first major update to Thar’s portfolio. Yes, we are discounting stuff like introduction of new Twin Peak logos as a major update. Mahindra today, has finally revealed the prices of its new 2023 Thar 4×2.

This has resulted in prices of Thar now starting at INR 9.99 lakhs, instead of the earlier starting price of INR 13.59 lakhs of the standard Thar 4×4. In case you are wondering, how has Mahindra managed to decrease prices in this inflationary environment, we are here to help you wrap your head around this.

Mahindra Thar 4×2 RWD Launch Price

The standard Thar comes with a 4×4 transmission as standard and offers 2 large engine options, namely a 2.2 litre turbo diesel and a 2 litre turbo petrol. With the 4×2, Mahindra has now brought in a Rear Wheel Drive transmission setup, along with an option of choosing a smaller diesel engine. The motor in discussion is the same 1.5 litre turbo diesel mill, which also does duty on models like XUV300 and Marazzo (expected to discontinue soon). This motor is capable of dishing out 87.2 kW and 300 Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the 2.2 litre turbo diesel on the Thar churns out 97 kW and 300 Nm of max torque.

With an under 1.5 litre engine (1,497 cc to be precise) and a length which is just short of 4 metres, Mahindra will now be able to leverage the policy benefits of ‘small cars’ and reduce overall tax implications on the Thar 4×2, leading to the drop in its entry level price point (for diesel as a fuel option).

2023 Mahindra Thar 4×2 RWD Variants Launch Price, Ex-sh, Valid only for 1st 10k Bookings AX (O) RWD – Diesel MT – Hard Top INR 9.99 Lakh LX RWD – Diesel MT – Hard Top INR 10.99 Lakh LX RWD – Petrol AT – Hard Top INR 13.49 Lakh

This is essentially a smart move by the Mumbai based OEM, as an official unveil of the much talked about Suzuki Jimny is expected to take place at upcoming Auto Expo, i.e. 2 days from now. Launching a Thar model, which can directly take the Jimny head-on, even in terms of pricing, should certainly help Mahindra to defend its market share in the SUV category to some extent.

Yes, the 4×2 model will not have off-roading characteristics, but that shouldn’t be a concern for most urban buyers of Thar, who want to buy it as tool to enhance their personality, and not actually do hard core off-roading.

Thar Competition

Talking about the model, the 4×2 Thar visually looks almost identical to the standard 4×4 model, however, it does miss out on 4×4 badges for obvious reasons. Mahindra has now also offered two new paint options on the Thar 4×2, namely, Everest White and Blazing Bronze. Earlier, Thar’s paint options were limited to Red Rage, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Aqua Marine. As far as interiors are concerned, they have broadly remained similar to the standard Thar.

In the upcoming days, it would be interesting to see, how Maruti prices its Jimny, which is expected to only get a petrol motor. Broadly, it is only the Jimny which can be considered as a legit competition of the Thar. Deliveries of new Thar RWD variants to begin from January 14, 2023.