To keep entry price low, Mahindra Thar 5 door version will be offered in 4×2 RWD guise in base variant

Lifestyle off-roader segment has been brought back to life by Mahindra, when they launched new gen Thar back in 2020. Launch prices started from Rs. 9.99 lakh ex-sh. But they soon escalated to new heights after introductory prices were removed. After multiple price hikes, Thar 4×4 variants are priced in the range of Rs 13.5 lakh to Rs 16.5 lakh, ex-sh.

Just as Maruti Suzuki Jimny launch neared, Mahindra did major reshuffling with Thar’s drivetrains. 4X2 options with RWD architecture were launched with a petrol engine. Alongside that, Mahindra also introduced a new 1.5L turbo diesel engine, that too with RWD. Once again, Thar entry price is now down to Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-sh.

Mahindra Thar 5-Door Spotted

With 5-door lifestyle off-roaders on the rise, Mahindra is preparing its Thar to have 5 doors. Thanks to Yash9W, we now have a sneak peek at one of its new test mules. This particular test mule lacks a 4X4 lever beside its AT gear selector, indicating that Mahindra Thar 5-door will be launched with RWD options as well. Let’s take a look.

Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted was among a convoy of other test mules including XUV300, Scorpio N and a few CVs. Juiciest product of them all is definitely the Thar 5-door. There are new developments under the light and Yash9W has revealed most of them in his new video.

Being a test mule, the body is a mix of colours and other paraphernalia. Front fascia reveals a red shade while some hinges show grey colour. Mahindra’s new Twin Peaks logo will be put on production-spec vehicles instead of the old oval logo found on this particular test mule on steering wheel, wheel hub caps and more.

Peeking at the interior, this test mule misses 4X4 lever as we saw with recently launched RWD Thar in its 3-door configuration. This indicates that the Thar 5-door will be launched with a 4X2 drivetrain with an RWD layout to establish a lucrative entry-level price point. Wheels are still the same at 18” with 245-section CEAT tyres.

Interior Changes

Another notable interior change found on this particular test mule is an addition of a center armrest for front seat occupants. This is still not present with 3-door Thar and will vastly increase comfort for driver. Rear seats are individual chairs and there is no hint of third-row seating on this test mule. Production-spec vehicle might get a 3rd row and a bench for the 2nd row.

Rear door handle is mounted on the C-pillar as we see with Swift. This is likely to make it to production. Rear windscreen still lacks a rear washer/wiper. With the additional wheelbase and length, boot space will be vastly improved over the 3-door model. Features are likely to be kept identical with 3-door counterparts.

This particular test mule is spotted with a fixed hard top. It is not yet sure if this is made of sheet metal or composites and it is still unsure if Mahindra Thar 5-door will get a convertible option. If offered with the same 1.5L turbo-diesel engine, Mahindra would literally hit gold by offering Thar to buyers that aren’t buying it for its substance.