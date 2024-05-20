Mahindra Thar 5 Door Armada SUV Spied Near ARAI – New Alloys Leak (Dual Tone Black & Silver)

Scheduled for launch on 15th August, Mahindra Thar 5-door will initially be available only in 4×4 version

While Thar is already a preferred choice for enthusiasts, the 5-door version will add a lot more versatility. Thar 5-door will retain its off-road prowess, while also making the SUV more suitable for family needs. Essentially, an all-in-one vehicle that can take on any road and any challenge.

Thar 5-door – Latest Spy Shots Near ARAI

Hat tip to automotive enthusiasts Sarthak Paymode and Ganesh Pagar for sharing these exclusive spy shots of the new Thar 5 door. It was recently spotted near ARAI in Pune, likely to be in the final phase of testing and homologation ahead of launch. It is during this testing that the new alloy wheel design was leaked. It gets a dual tone silver and black finish.

As Thar is already highly rated for its design, there won’t be any major changes with the 5-door version. Some minor changes are expected such as a slightly different grille design. Other features such as circular headlamps and prominent bumper design will be the same as the existing 3-door Thar.

Side profile of 5-door Thar will have the same design approach. However, with the longer size, 5-door Thar will have a more powerful road presence. Base variant gets steel wheels, whereas higher trims have alloy wheels. The design of alloy wheels is different for the mid-spec and top-spec variants.

Other key highlights include flared wheel arches, thick body cladding and running boards. Rear profile of 5-door Thar is largely the same as that of the 3-door model. With the larger size, boot space can store a lot more stuff in comparison to the 3-door model. Boot space can be further increased with the rear seats folded.

Thar 5-door – Premium equipment

To ensure optimal comfort for all passengers, Mahindra 5-door Thar is equipped with a comprehensive range of premium features. Some of the key highlights include ergonomic seats, dual-zone AC, rear AC vents, rear centre armrest and electric sunroof. The cockpit area has a fully digital instrument console and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Test mules have revealed that the infotainment screen is the same as that of XUV400 EL Pro.

Safety kit for Thar 5-door will include six airbags, a 360° surround view system and front parking sensors. Higher spec variants are expected to get all-4 disc brakes. Recent test mule sightings reveal that Thar 5-door will also be getting ADAS. The package could include features such as smart pilot assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, driver drowsiness detection, traffic sign recognition and lane keep assist.

Thar 5-door – Powertrain options

Engine options for 5-door Thar will be borrowed from the existing 3-door model. Mahindra could introduce some tweaks to the engines for improved performance and efficiency. The 2.0-litre petrol engine generates 150 hp, whereas the 2.2-litre diesel unit makes 130 hp. Both engines are offered with transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic. Torque output is 300 Nm for petrol manual and diesel manual and diesel automatic. The petrol automatic has higher torque at 320 Nm.

New Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to go on sale as the Thar Armada. It is expected to be priced at around Rs 15 lakh. Only 4X4 variants will be available initially. 4X2 variants will be introduced at a later date. Thar 5-door will rival Maruti Suzuki Jimny and recently launched Force Gurkha 5-door.