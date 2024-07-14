Mahindra Thar 5 Door Leaks Ahead Of Launch – First Undisguised Photos

Mahindra is getting ready for their next blockbuster launch next month on 15th August – Thar 5 door

The highly anticipated Mahindra Thar 5-door has been fully revealed ahead of its scheduled debut on 15th August 2024, with leaked photos providing enthusiasts a detailed look at what’s to come. Positioned to compete against the 5-door versions of the Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, the Thar 5-door promises to offer a blend of rugged off-road capability and enhanced practicality for everyday use. Hat tip to Muddu Rebel for sharing these exclusive spy shots.

Exterior Design and Features

In the leaked images, the Thar 5-door is showcased in a vibrant red colour, emphasizing its robust and iconic design elements. It retains the distinctive features of the Thar lineup, including flared wheel arches that accommodate its off-road credentials, a redesigned front grille that adds a touch of modernity, and circular LED headlamps that provide excellent illumination. The rear of the vehicle maintains the signature vertical tail lamps and a tail-mounted spare wheel, ensuring continuity in design with its 3-door counterpart while adding the convenience of two additional doors.

Interior Comfort and Technology

Inside, the Thar 5-door offers a spacious cabin that caters to both comfort and utility. The second row provides ample room for passengers, complemented by versatile boot space that can be further expanded by folding the rear seats. The interior ambiance is enhanced with premium materials and finishes, including dual-tone upholstery options, while modern conveniences such as dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, and an electric sunroof add to the overall comfort of the cabin.

Technological upgrades include a fully digital instrument cluster that displays essential vehicle information at a glance and a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports connectivity features for seamless integration with smartphones and other devices.

Safety and Driving Dynamics

Safety remains a top priority for Mahindra, with the Thar 5-door equipped with advanced safety features to ensure peace of mind on and off the road. The SUV is expected to come with a comprehensive suite of safety technologies, including multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera system for enhanced visibility, front parking sensors, and four-wheel disc brakes that provide superior stopping power. These features are likely to be standard or available on higher trims, reflecting Mahindra’s commitment to delivering a safe and reliable driving experience.

Engine Options and Performance

Under the hood, the Mahindra Thar 5-door will inherit the powertrain options from its 3-door counterpart, offering a choice between a potent 2.0-liter petrol engine and a robust 2.2-liter diesel engine. The petrol variant is expected to deliver 150 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque, while the diesel variant will offer 129 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque.

Transmission options will include a smooth-shifting 6-speed manual gearbox and a convenient 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, catering to different driving preferences and ensuring optimal performance across varied terrains. Both rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive configurations are likely to be available, further enhancing the Thar’s versatility and capability in challenging conditions.

Market Positioning and Pricing

Priced competitively between Rs 15-20 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra Thar 5-door aims to appeal to a wide range of consumers who prioritize adventure, capability, and style in their vehicle choices. With its rugged yet refined design, advanced features, and proven off-road prowess, the Thar 5-door is poised to carve a niche for itself in the competitive SUV segment. The launch of the Thar 5-door marks a strategic expansion of Mahindra’s SUV portfolio, aligning with the company’s broader vision to introduce a diverse range of new models and strengthen its market presence.