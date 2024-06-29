Mahindra Thar Armada Production 6,000 / Month – Unofficial Bookings At Dealer

Upon launch, Mahindra Thar 5-door variant will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha 5-door

Immensely successful in 4×4 and 4×2 formats, the standard 3-door Thar will soon get its 5-door sibling. There’s a high probability that the 5-door model will go on sale as the Thar Armada. Ahead of its launch, series production has commenced at Mahindra’s facility in Chakan, near Pune.

Thar 5-door production capacity increased

Mahindra had earlier planned to produce around 2,500 units of the 5-door Thar per month. Annual production capacity was targeted at around 30,000 units. However, the production capacity has now been increased to around 6,000 units per month. Around 70,000 units per annum are planned to be manufactured, reveals a new report.

Mahindra’s decision to increase production of the 5-door Thar is likely linked to the expected high demand. Market feedback from dealers could have played a role. As reported earlier, some Mahindra dealerships have already started taking unofficial bookings for the 5-door Thar. It is possible that the dealerships may be receiving a significant number of enquiries for the 5-door Thar.

Better suited for family needs

Since launch, Mahindra has added more features to the 3-door Thar. However, the limited seating capacity, front door access and lack of adequate boot space create challenges. The upcoming 5-door Thar will have all the features one would expect from a standard family-oriented SUV. It will be relevant for a broader segment of users and not limited to off-road enthusiasts.

The majority of the households in the country have just a single car. For this segment, the 5-door Thar can emerge as a versatile, all-in-one machine. It can take care of all their needs such as daily commutes, weekend trips and long-distance touring. Thar 5-door can actually eat into the sales of Mahindra’s popular SUVs such as XUV700, Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic. Other mid-size SUVs such as Harrier, Safari and MG Hector could also be impacted.

Thar 5-door – Key features

Test mules have revealed that Thar 5-door will be equipped with a comprehensive range of premium features. Top-spec variants will have 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside, there will be two 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment and digital instrumentation.

Mid-spec variants will have a single pane sunroof, whereas top variants will come with a panoramic sunroof. Safety will be significantly enhanced with ADAS Level 2 kit. The SUV will have premium sound system, keyless entry, wireless charging, ventilated seats and a comprehensive range of connectivity features.

Powertrain options

To target a larger segment of users via a wider price bracket, Mahindra will be offering multiple powertrain options. All the powertrain options available with 3-door Thar will be used. It includes the 1.5-litre diesel engine that will be offered with the base variant (RWD). It generates 117 hp and 300 Nm. The 2.2-litre diesel makes 130 hp and 300 Nm, whereas the 2.0-litre petrol delivers 150 hp and 300 Nm. Mahindra is likely to offer automatic transmission option with all engines to ensure a wider reach.

