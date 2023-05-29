Mahindra Thar 5 Door Sunroof Spied – Testing With XUV300 Facelift

Mahindra Thar 5 door will come with a single pane sunroof – Launch is planned for 2024

Mahindra Thar 5 door launch has been confirmed for 2024. Ahead of that, new spy shots have emerged, which confirm the presence of a sunroof. This is the first time the Mahindra Thar 5 door variant has been spied with a sunroof. Spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Niklesh Singh, who clicked these test mule photos near Wakad in Pune.

With the launch of the current Thar back in 2020, Mahindra revived the lifestyle off-roader SUV category in India. The 3-door Thar has been a huge success. Ever since its launch in late 2020, it has sold over 1 lakh units. The company is now sitting on a pending order book of over 58,000 for Thar 3 door.

Mahindra Thar 5 Door Sunroof – Launch in 2024

Mahindra is sitting on a pending order list of almost 3 lakh cars. Of these, the highest order book is of Scorpio range, followed by XUV700 and then Thar 3 door. With such a huge pending order list, Mahindra has decided that they will not be launching any new cars in 2023. Their aim this year is to increase production and decrease waiting period.

Two of the new car launches planned for next year are Thar 5 door and XUV300 facelift. Both of these have now been spied together. Both can be seen wearing single pane sunroof. Over the last few years, demand for sunroof equipped cars have increased drastically. This is the reason almost every new car is coming with a sunroof. Hyundai will be offering sunroof in Exter, which will be the first small car in India to come with sunroof.

Speaking about the Thar 5-door version, it will be offered in petrol and diesel engine options and with two gearbox choices. In terms of looks, the 5-door Thar will be much the same as its 3-door counterpart. Thar 5-door will be positioned on the same ladder-frame setup as seen on the Scorpio N. It will not be a sub-4 meter offering and hence will not be able to take advantage of tax benefits like the Thar 3-door.

It will receive a longer wheelbase by around 300mm more than that seen on the Thar 3-door thus allowing for added 2 doors. The 3-door Mahindra Thar measures 3,985mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2,450mm. On the inside, one can expect a similar setup as the current Thar, with the addition of a sunroof.

2024 Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

With competition in the sub 4m crossover segment getting intense, Mahindra is readying their XUV300 for an upgrade. Spy shots reveal a new design language, which is a departure from the current XUV300 design. Facelifted XUV300 will be highly inspired by Mahindra new design language, which was showcased on their range of BEVs last year.

Powering the Mahindra XUV300 will be the same engine option as seen on current XUV300. These are 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. The former kicks out 109 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque whereas the latter pumps out 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. There will also be the turbo petrol option – which is capable of dishing out 130 hbp and 230 Nm of peak torque.