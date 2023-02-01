Mahindra Thar 5 Door Walkaround Video – Interiors, Exteriors Spied

To keep entry price low, Mahindra Thar 5 door version will be offered in 4×2 RWD guise in base variant

Lifestyle off-roader segment has been brought back to life by Mahindra, by launching new gen Thar back in 2020. Launch prices started from Rs. 9.99 lakh ex-sh. But they soon escalated to new heights after introductory prices were removed. After multiple price hikes, Thar 4×4 variants are priced in the range of Rs 13.5 lakh to Rs 16.5 lakh, ex-sh.

Just as Maruti Suzuki Jimny launch neared, Mahindra did major reshuffling with Thar’s drivetrains. 4X2 options with RWD architecture were launched with its petrol engine. Alongside that, Mahindra also introduced a new 1.5L turbo diesel engine, that too with RWD. Once again, Thar entry price is now down to Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-sh.

Mahindra Thar 5-Door Walkaround Of Test Mule

With 5-door lifestyle off-roaders on the rise, Mahindra is preparing Thar to have 5 doors. Thanks to The Car Show and Yash9w, we now have a detailed walkaround of new Thar 5 door. This particular test mule lacks a 4X4 lever beside its AT gear selector, indicating that Mahindra Thar 5-door will be launched with RWD options as well. Let’s take a look.

Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted was among a convoy of other test mules including XUV300, Scorpio N and a few CVs. Juiciest product of them all is definitely the Thar 5-door. There are new developments under the light, which can be seen in the video below.

Being a test mule, the body is a mix of colours and other paraphernalia. Front fascia reveals a red shade while some hinges show grey colour. Mahindra’s new Twin Peaks logo will be put on production-spec vehicles instead of the old oval logo found on this particular test mule. There are new rectangular LED fog lamps spotted with this example too.

Peeking at the interior, this test mule misses 4X4 lever as we saw with recently launched RWD Thar in its 3-door configuration. This indicates that the Thar 5-door will be launched with a 4X2 drivetrain with an RWD layout to establish a lucrative entry-level price point. Wheels are still the same at 18” with 245-section CEAT tyres.

Interior Changes

Another notable interior change found on this particular test mule is an addition of a center armrest for front seat occupants. This is still not present with 3-door Thar and will house rear AC vents for 2nd row. Rear seats are individual chairs and there is no hint of a third-row on this test mule. Production-spec vehicles might get a 3rd row and a bench for the 2nd row.

Rear door handle is mounted on the C-pillar as we see with Swift. This is likely to make it to production. Rear windscreen still lacks a rear washer/wiper. With the additional wheelbase and length, boot space will be vastly improved over the 3-door model. Features are likely to be kept identical with 3-door counterparts.

This particular test mule is spotted with a fixed hard top. It is not yet sure if this is made of sheet metal or composites and it is still unsure if Mahindra Thar 5-door will get a convertible option. Speakers are not roof-mounted on this test mule indicating that Mahindra probably don’t want anyone to remove doors.

Other amenities like sunglass holders are present as well. If offered with the same 1.5L turbo-diesel engine, Mahindra would literally hit gold by offering Thar to buyers buying it for its looks, instead of its substance.