Mahindra Thar 5-Door Wheels On 3-Door Model – Aftermarket Fitment Before Launch

Size-wise, upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-Door primarily rivals 2024 Force Gurkha 5-Door and genre-wise, it rivals Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Among the most anticipated car launches in India, Mahindra Thar Armada (5-Door) ranks pretty high and is likely to break covers on August 15th. 5-Door version of this lifestyle SUV is packing a lot of new features and design attributes. Ahead of launch, Thar Armada alloy wheels have reached the aftermarket shops and have even been installed on a 3-Door model.

Mahindra Thar 5-Door Wheels

Indian aftermarket spare parts shops and dealers don’t often fail to surprise us. Recently, we saw the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Dzire headlights in a third-party aftermarket car spares shop even before it was spied properly on the test mule. Now, we can see Thar 5-Door wheels on a current 3-Door model ahead of launch.

Mahindra is yet to unveil Thar 5-Door model officially. The same is speculated to happen on August 15th, 2024. The production-spec name of Thar 5-Door model might be Thar Armada. Engineering samples of these vehicles have been spied on multiple occasions. Latest one was seen without camouflage.

Ahead of launch, Mahindra Thar 5-Door wheels have been spotted in one of Delhi’s aftermarket wheels dealers named Grim Rims. These wheels were showcased in a viral video on Instagram by atoz_automobile with 2.7 lakh likes and 10 million views (1 crore views). Thus peaking the interest of many automotive enthusiasts.

These wheels are of a 5-spoke design in a dual-tone finish. There is a Mahindra’s Twin Peaks logo on the centre cap, suggesting that it might very well be an OEM product designed for upcoming Thar Armada. As per Grim Rims dealer, these are “Mahindra ka original alloy wheels” and are 18-inchers in size.

Design of these alloys featured in the video above matches one of the three wheel designs spied with Mahindra Thar 5-Door. Question about how Grim Rims managed to get their hands on these yet-to-launch alloys and how much they cost, are yet unknown.

Launch nearing!

Mahindra Thar 5-Door will feature an all-new front fascia that is a mild refresh from the current one. New grill, redesigned bumper and projector LED headlights are notable elements. Side gets extra length to accommodate the extra doors and squared-off wheel arch design at the rear, which used to be round.

On the inside, we get a host of new features including front and rear armrests, a larger 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.2-inch fully digital instrument screen, Level-2 camera based ADAS, rear AC vents, panoramic sunroof and others. Engine options are to be carried over – 1.5L turbo diesel, 2.0L turbo petrol and a 2.2L turbo diesel. These engines might be slightly tuned to eke out more performance.

