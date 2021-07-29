HomeCar NewsMahindra Thar 6x6 Crosland Is A Beast On The Prowl - By...

Mahindra Thar 6×6 Crosland Is A Beast On The Prowl – By Bozz Auto Designs

Factory produced 6×6 off-roaders are still to make an entry in the Indian market

By combining rugged styling, extreme off-road capabilities and creature comforts, Mahindra Thar has emerged a bestseller in its class. As it utilizes a body-on-frame (ladder-frame) chassis, the SUV has also emerged as a preferred vehicle for customization projects. In a recent example, we can see Thar in 6×6 format. Developed by Bozz Autoconcepts, this digital render comes with a range of updates.

Mahindra Thar 6×6 Crosland concept features

Most of the enhancements are focused on improving the SUV’s looks and off-roading capabilities. ‘Crosland’ is a common term used by the makers to describe all their off-road concepts. The ‘6×6 crosland’ badging can be seen on the right side, above the rearmost fender. At the front, the extended bumper has ‘Bozz Autoconcepts’ badging.

Among the key things that immediately grab our attention is the massive ground clearance of this Thar 6×6 concept. A full-fledged lifting system supports this gain in ground clearance. Standard Thar AX OPT and LX trims have ground clearance of 219 mm and 226 Nm, respectively. Although exact measurements are not available, it’s evident that 6×6 Thar concept has much higher ground clearance.

With raised proportions, approach and departure angles have also improved significantly. The maximum available with standard Thar is approach angle of 41.8 degrees and departure angle of 36.8 degrees. Thar 6×6 Crosland concept looks better equipped to handle a wide variety of extreme terrain. It will also have better water wading capabilities. Standard Thar has rated water wading depth of 650 mm.

Off-roading capabilities are further improved with the use of aftermarket FUEL off-road wheels and BAJA PRO XS M/T tires. The latter has especially designed deep patterns on the tread, shoulders and sidewalls. These are designed to provide improved grip on loose earth, mud, and other surfaces.

Other aftermarket products used in this project include ADD off-road bumpers and KC Overhead Brightlamps. A number of parts have been custom-made such as front grille, headlamps, indicators and rooftop carriers.

Mahindra Thar Crosland 6×6 concept engine

With a number of additional parts and components, this 6×6 Thar concept will definitely need more power and torque. This is especially true if its full off-roading potential is to be unlocked. Either a new engine can be used or the standard engine options can be tweaked to deliver more power.

Standard Thar’s 2.2 litre diesel motor is capable of generating 130 bhp of max power at 3750 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque at 1600-2800 rpm. The 2.0-litre petrol motor makes 150 bhp at 5000 rpm and 300 Nm at 1250-3000 rpm. Both engines are mated to either 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic. With petrol automatic, torque output increases to 320 Nm.

