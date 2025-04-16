Mahindra Thar and XUV700 Facelifts In The Works – Launch In 2026

While powertrain options will be retained for Mahindra Thar and XUV700 facelifts, these SUVs will receive significant updates to their styling and equipment

It’s a transformative era for Mahindra, as the company strengthens its EV portfolio while maintaining its dominance in the ICE segment. In the ICE space, Mahindra will be introducing the facelift versions of Thar (W515) and XUV700 (W616) in 2026. Let’s see what new updates are planned for these best-selling SUVs.

Thar (3-door) facelift – What to expect?

To optimize production efficiency, Mahindra Thar facelift is expected to borrow several exterior and interior features from the 5-door Thar Roxx. Front fascia could undergo a major refresh with changes to the front grille, headlamps and bumper design. Side profile will likely see new alloy wheels and updated body cladding. Rear profile will remain largely the same, except for some slight adjustments to the bumper design and finer detailing in the tail lamps.

Inside, Mahindra Thar facelift will be getting more premium features such as a fully digital instrument cluster and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The existing model is equipped with analogue dials with a TFT multi-information display and a 7-inch touchscreen. It is possible that a sunroof could also be introduced with hardtop variants of Thar facelift. Mahindra Thar could also borrow Roxx’s steering wheel and feature updated control buttons.

Powertrain options for Thar facelift will be carried over from the current model. Petrol variants utilize a 2.0-litre engine that generates 150 hp. Torque output is 300 Nm with the 6-speed manual transmission and 320 Nm with the 6-speed torque converter automatic. Thar has two diesel engine options, a 1.5-litre and a 2.2-litre unit. The smaller unit generates 117 hp and 300 Nm and is offered with only a 6-speed manual transmission. The 2.2-litre diesel delivers 130 hp and 300 Nm. It has the same transmission options as the petrol engine.

XUV700 facelift – Key highlights

It is likely that the XUV700 facelift will have a sharper profile, something similar to Mahindra’s new EVs – XEV 9e and BE 6. These two have received wide appreciation for their sporty design, high-tech features and robust performance. Together, these EVs are already contributing more than 6% to the company’s overall sales. Waiting period has touched up to 6 months for select variants. Wherever possible, XUV700 facelift will adopt styling and features from the XEV 9e and BE 6.

Exterior updates could include changes to the grille, LED headlamps in connected format and tweaks to the bumper design. Side profile could be updated with squared-off wheel arches and sharper body cladding. Interiors of XUV700 facelift will also be spruced up for a sportier look and feel. While XUV700 is already well-equipped, multiple new features could be added. Safety could be enhanced with an updated ADAS package.

Powertrain options will be carried forward for the XUV700 facelift. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine generates 197 hp and 380 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include 6MT and 6AT. Diesel variants utilize a 2.2-litre turbo unit, available in two states of tune. In the lower configuration, output is 153 hp / 360 Nm, offered with 6MT. Higher variants generate 182 hp, with torque at 420 Nm with 6MT and 450 Nm with 6AT.

