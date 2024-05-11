Mahindra Thar Armada And Tata Curvv Spied Together Near Satara

Both these SUVs will be launched later this year – Tata has already revealed Curvv, while Mahindra is likely to reveal Thar 5 Door on 15th Aug

In a surprising revelation for automotive enthusiasts, the highly anticipated Tata Curvv and Mahindra Thar 5-Door were spotted together during road tests. This rare sighting, captured by Pramod Ghadge, took place on a highway near Satara, offering a glimpse into the future of Indian SUVs.

Thar and Curvv spied together

The sighting of both SUVs, cloaked in camouflage, holds particular significance as it showcases two upcoming models from rival manufacturers undergoing testing side by side. Notably, the spy shots were taken from a Maruti Suzuki car, adding an intriguing twist to the encounter.

The Mahindra Thar 5-Door, an extended version of the iconic off-roader, is generating significant buzz ahead of its expected launch. Meanwhile, Tata has already revealed the Curvv, hinting at its futuristic design and advanced features. The launch of the Mahindra Thar 5-Door is anticipated around August 15th, while details regarding the Curvv’s launch are awaited.

Launch Updates

The Mahindra Thar 5-Door variant, speculated to be named Thar Armada upon launch, is designed to offer enhanced comfort and convenience. Equipped with features such as ergonomic seats, dual-zone AC, rear AC vents, an electric sunroof, and a fully digital instrument console with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, it promises a premium off-road experience. Safety features include six airbags, a 360-degree surround view system, front parking sensors, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like smart pilot assist and automatic emergency braking.

On the other hand, the Tata Curvv embodies a forward-thinking approach with its futuristic styling and advanced technologies. Offering a blend of comfort and innovation, it features vertically stacked headlamps, LED tail lamps, a shark fin antenna, and roof rails.

Inside, passengers can expect a host of amenities including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch driver display unit, touch controls for air conditioning, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic glass roof. Safety is paramount with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) equipped with autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

These sightings offer a tantalizing preview of what’s to come in 2024 as Tata and Mahindra gear up to introduce their offerings in the competitive Indian SUV market. While specific details regarding pricing and launch dates remain undisclosed, anticipation continues to mount among automotive enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the official debut of the Tata Curvv and Mahindra Thar 5-Door variants.