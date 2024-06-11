Mahindra Thar Armada Soft Top Spied – Or Is It Panoramic Sunroof?

5-door Thar will have a dedicated production line to improve efficiency and meet the expected high demand for the SUV

After the phenomenal success of Thar 4WD and RWD models, Mahindra is readying the 5-door version. While directly rivalling Maruti Jimny and recently launched Force Gurkha 5-door variant, Thar 5-door can also eat into the sales of compact available in the same price range. Recent spy shots of Thar 5-Door reveal what could be a soft-top or a panoramic sunroof.

Thar Armada Soft Top Spotted

Test mules of 5-door Thar have been frequently spotted in recent months. The 5-door Thar is one of the most anticipated car launches in 2024. As revealed by Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO (Auto and Farm Sector) at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, 5-door Thar will certainly go on sale in mid-2024.

While an exact date has not been provided, Rajesh provided insights about the 5-door Thar and its launch while speaking at a recent company meeting. The SUV might be unveiled to public on August 15th 2024. The wait will be over soon, as the launch timeline has been officially confirmed.

Up until now, we have seen Thar Armada test mules with a fixed hard top, like a conventional vehicle. Sticking to the tradition of a real lifestyle off-road vehicle, Mahindra seems to be testing a soft-top version of Thar Armada. As seen in the recent spy shots, Thar Armada seems to have a hollow roof.

So, this particular test mule might be testing a soft top mechanism. Conversely speaking, this could be a test mule for a panoramic sunroof as well. Mahindra is really banking on the whole lifestyle adventure genre and we hope this is a soft top instead of a panoramic sunroof.

5-door Thar can emerge as the bestselling model

While 4WD Thar has been a bestseller since launch, sales zoomed even further with the RWD model introduced last year. Something similar is expected with the 5-door model. It is apparent because the 5-door model can target a much larger customer base. Anyone looking for a compact SUV can consider the Thar 5-door as an alternative option.

Exteriors will get some cosmetic touch-ups to achieve a slight differentiation with the 3-door model. Top-spec variants are expected to get 19-inch wheels. With around 300 mm of additional wheelbase, there will be ample space for all passengers. A comprehensive range of new features will also be available with 5-door Thar. Some of the key highlights include a larger touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, dual tone dashboard and front and rear armrests, rear AC vents and camera-based ADAS suite.

Mahindra Thar 5-door performance

Both 4×2 and 4×4 options will be available with 5-door Thar. Engine options will include the 2.0-litre petrol and the 2.2-litre diesel unit. For customers with limited budgets, Mahindra is also offering a base variant with a 1.5-litre diesel engine and RWD layout. Allowing Mahindra to maximize the customer base for 5-door Thar.