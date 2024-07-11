Mahindra Thar Armada Spied In White, Red, Black Colours – Production Spec

Although there is no formal announcement, unofficial bookings for Thar Armada have commenced at dealership level

As seen with 2nd-gen Thar, XUV700 and Scorpio N, Mahindra appears to have mastered the art of creating bestsellers. In the ICE segment, the next big launch is the Thar 5-door model. It is expected to go on sale as the Thar Armada. Latest spy shots show the SUV in 3 new colours of Red, White and Black. Hat tip to auto motive enthusiast Ganesh Pagar for sharing these exclusive spy shots.

Mahindra Thar Armada – 1st-in-segment features

To ensure Thar Armada gets the best possible market response, Mahindra will be equipping the SUV with multiple best-in-class and segment-first features. One of these will be a panoramic sunroof, likely to be offered with the top-spec variants. With that, Thar 5-door will become India’s first ladder frame SUV to get a panoramic sunroof. Mid-spec variants will be getting a single-pane sunroof option.

Integrating a panoramic sunroof in a ladder frame SUV is harder in comparison to a monocoque SUV. There are challenges related to structural integrity, centre of gravity, weight distribution, design complexity and manufacturing processes. It is also likely to involve higher costs (pano sunroof installation) in comparison to a monocoque SUV. It will be interesting to see all the innovations that Mahindra has introduced in the 5-door Thar.

Another premium feature to be offered with Thar Armada is ADAS Level 2. The ADAS package can include features such as front collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, smart pilot assist, adaptive cruise control, high beam assist and traffic sign recognition. Safety kit is also expected to include blind view monitoring and driver drowsiness detection.

Thar Armada – Interiors

Users can expect a range of premium features with the top-spec variants of Thar Armada. Possibilities include dual 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment and the instrument cluster. Thar Armada can get wireless charging and ventilated seats. The SUV will have automatic AC, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry, powered ORVMs, USB ports and premium sound system. Top-spec variants of Thar Armada will be getting the Adrenox suite that offers a comprehensive range of connectivity features.

Powertrain options

Engine options for Mahindra Thar Armada will be borrowed from the existing 3-door Thar. Base variants will be equipped with the 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 117 hp and 300 Nm. This engine will be offered with a 6-speed manual transmission. Thar Armada base variants will be available in RWD format.

The 2.0-litre petrol engine generates 150 hp and 300 Nm. Third engine option is the 2.2-litre diesel that makes 130 hp and 300 Nm. Transmission choices for the 2.0-litre petrol and the 2.2-litre diesel include 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic. 4X4 option will be available with variants that have these higher capacity engines.

Thar Armada – Launch date

Mahindra is yet to announce an official launch date for Thar Armada. However, unofficial bookings have commenced at dealerships. Upon launch, Thar Armada will take on rivals such as Maruti Jimny and recently launched Force Gurkha 5-door. Thar Armada can also work as an alternative to popular midsize SUVs such as Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara.