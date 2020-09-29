Mahindra Thar Auctioned For Rs 1.11 Cr – Winner Is Delhi’s Aakash Minda

The first unit of new-gen 2020 Mahindra Thar is heading to Delhi

New Mahindra Thar online auction has now officially closed. Almost 5,500 people participated in the auction over the last four days. Finally, it was Delhi based Aakash Minda’s bid of Rs 1.11 crore that proved to be the winning bid.

For an SUV which is expected to be priced in the Rs 10-15 lakh range; this is a huge moment. This shows love and support Thar enjoys in India. Not only the participating bidders were bidding to get the first unit of new gen Thar, they were also doing it for a noble cause.

This is because the entire bid amount will be donated to either Naandi Foundation, Swades Foundation, or PM CARES fund. On top of this, Mahindra will be adding another Rs 1.11 cr, and make the total donation at Rs 2.22 cr. Aakash will get to chose which organization gets the donation.

New Mahindra Thar

While the Mahindra Thar continues to sport a body-on-frame construction. It receives a stiffer chassis with independent double wishbone front suspension with stabilizer bar and multilink coil spring rear suspension. It comes in with pedestrian safety in terms of head and upper leg impact, an internal roll cage with three point seat belts with load limiters and dual locking system for hard and convertible top trims.

Sporting Electronic Stability Program with Vehicle Dynamics Control ensures stability of the vehicle when on challenging terrain and hill hold assist and hill descent control are also a part of its safety equipment. Safety features onboard the 2020 Mahindra Thar will also include ABS, EBD, speed alert system, tyre pressure monitoring and reverse parking sensors and camera.

IP 54 dust & water-resistant

Being an adventure oriented off-roader, 2020 Mahindra Thar comes in with a cabin that is fitted with IP 54 dust and water resistant switches for all controls of audio, cruise, infotainment and power windows. The floor is lined with all weather mats and drain plugs so as to clean down the interiors after any off-roading.

The front row seats are compact and bolstered so as to offer complete security to the occupants in off road use. The seats also sport adjustable lumbar support for front row occupants and height adjustable driver’s seat. Adjustable head rests are available for all seats while second row seats can be reclined and split folded as per demands. There is also the option of side facing seats.

Mahindra Thar is fitted with 18 inch wheels. It gets ground clearance of 226mm, 42 degree approach and 37 degree departure angles along with 27 degree ramp over angle with 650mm water wading capacity. Launch date is scheduled for on 2nd of October, 2020 which is also the Mahindra Founder’s Day.