Mahindra Thar Buyers To Get Discounts On Accessories – Free 2 Day Trial SUV

With bookings of more than 50k, Thar waiting period is up to nine months for some variants

While next-gen Thar was one of the most awaited launched in 2020, nobody really expected that it would receive such an overwhelming response. 2nd-gen Thar has exceeded all expectations. Thar’s rugged looks, dominating road presence, comprehensive range of features, off-roading capabilities and powerful engine options have made it a runaway success.

Thar deliveries delayed

While getting thousands of bookings is a reason for celebration, it also leads to extended delivery timelines. Mahindra could have still managed by increasing production, but Covid-19 has thrown a spanner in the works. In his letter to Thar customers, Mahindra Auto CEO Veejay Ram Nakra describes the unprecedented challenges that the company is facing in meeting Thar’s delivery timelines.

The letter talks about major disruption of supply chain of specific components, which has impacted production. One of the primary challenges is the global shortage of semiconductors. This continues to adversely impact Thar’s production month on month. Semiconductors are used in micro-processors and other electronic components.

In case of cars, micro-processors are needed for Electronic Control Units (ECUs). Shortage of semi-conductors has impacted production of most carmakers. Mahindra was expecting things to improve in 2021, but Covid second wave has further complicated the problem. This apparently means that customers who have booked their Thar may have to wait a bit longer to get deliveries.

CEO-led task force created

Even though there are significant challenges, Veejay says that the company is doing everything it can to expedite deliveries. A special CEO-led task force has been set up that will work out ways to maximize daily production of Thar. The task force will actively collaborate with vendor partners to ensure a steady supply of components.

To alleviate some of the pain that customers may be experiencing on account of delayed deliveries, the company is offering a 2-day use of Thar free of cost. This move will ensure that customers don’t lose interest in Thar and cancel their bookings.

All affected customers will be notified individually, as and when the slots will be available. It could take some time, as Covid-19 restrictions are still active in various places across the country. Mahindra has requested customers to wait for their turn for the 2-day free trial of Thar. In addition, Thar customers whose deliveries are delayed will be eligible for 30% discount on Mahindra Genuine Accessories.

Mahindra Thar AX 6 Seater Variant

Mahindra has confirmed that the AX 6 seater base variant with side facing rear seat has not been launched. Dealers across India received new price list of Thar and in that, the mention of AX 6 seater variants new price had resulted in confusion among buyers.