Mahindra Thar Discounts Increase Up To Rs 3 Lakh – Roxx Effect Too Strong!

Both the Thar 3-Door and Thar Roxx are powered by the same 2.0L Turbo Petrol and 2.2L Turbo Diesel engines, but get unique engine tunes

Once regarded as a dying segment, lifestyle off-road genre has been currently on the rise. It was Mahindra Thar in 2020 that revived this segment. However, the preferences within this genre have changed since the breakout and people are now preferring the newer Thar Roxx more than Thar.

Result of this, Thar has been witnessing massive discounts and offers to clear inventory. Early October 2024, we covered that select variants of Thar were offered with discounts of up to Rs 1.6 lakh. Within a month, that discount figure has almost doubled and buyers can now benefit up to Rs 3 lakh, depending on dealer availability.

Mahindra Thar Discounts Increase

Not a long time ago, Mahindra Thar 3-Door model was regarded as one of the hottest products to launch in India. Demand was gargantuan and the waiting period for one was in years. With people gushing over the Thar like ants on a sugar grain.

Mahindra did ramp up production and address some of the shortcomings in supply chain issues and Thar waiting period came down to a large extent. But what sold like hotcakes once, is now regarded as a slow seller in Mahindra’s portfolio and dealerships are offering massive discounts to push sales, depending on dealer inventory.

Just a month ago, Thar 3-Door model was bestowed with discounts and benefits of up to Rs 1.6 lakh, depending on dealerships. Now, that number has gone up to around Rs 3 lakh in November 2024. Speculation is that one can negotiate even more discount from the dealership, depending on the dealer stock.

The highest discounts on Thar 3-Door are highly likely to be with the top-spec trim levels and special editions like Earth Edition. The main rivals to Thar 3-Door are Maruti Suzuki Jimny and 2024 Force Gurkha 3-Door. Looking at sales trends, these rivals are not disrupting Thar 3-Door’s sales prospects.

Customer buying trends

It is Mahindra Thar Roxx’s massive popularity and demand, which is cannibalising Thar 3-Door sales. Ever since its launch on August 15th, 2024, Mahindra Thar Roxx has witnessed unprecedented demand, despite only a few variants getting 4X4.

This highlights the customer buying trends where 5-Door practicality, larger size and better road presence are preferred over hardcore off-road prowess which short-wheelbase vehicle offers. Mahindra has responded accordingly by offering more 4X2 variants with Thar Roxx, while Thar only gets a few 4X2 variants.