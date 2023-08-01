Mahindra Thar Electric SUV Concept To Debut On August 15

Thar EV could utilize the existing ladder-frame chassis or go with Mahindra’s next-gen INGLO platform

As new information continues to pour in, it appears that Mahindra’s global event this year will be one of the most smashing ever. The event is scheduled to be held on August 15 in South Africa. A range of new passenger vehicles as well as commercial vehicles are expected to be showcased.

Earlier, there was news about the upcoming unveil of Scorpio N pickup concept. Now, it appears that Mahindra will also be unveiling a futuristic concept version of Thar. A fully electric powertrain for the concept will also be showcased.

Mahindra Thar Electric can crabwalk?

Speculations are rife that Thar EV concept could get a range of advanced features. For example, there are talks about crab walk or crab steer capability. This setup allows all four wheels of the vehicle to turn at a 45° angle. Such capabilities can be immensely useful in an off-roading environment. It can even help park the SUV in tight spaces. The vehicle can also carry out a 360° turn whenever needed. Such advanced features can be a major attraction for folks looking for new experiences.

Another great thing about Thar electric is that it could be equipped with a quad-motor setup. This is a higher configuration, as compared to the dual-motor setup seen with many 4WD EVs. With a quad-motor setup, Thar EV can deliver more exhilarating drives in comparison to existing ICE-based Thar 4×4.

Mahindra Thar EV platform options

Mahindra had earlier stated that it is exploring possibilities about developing ladder-frame EVs. The company has a range of commercial vehicles, which can also benefit from a ladder-frame electric platform. Using Thar’s existing ladder-frame or body-on-frame platform for the electric version can help reduce development and production cost. Some tweaks can be introduced to accommodate the electric powertrain.

A monocoque setup seems to be a better fit for electric vehicles, as it helps to reduce weight. This in turn increases the vehicle’s range. A monocoque setup also allows more space for the electric powertrain and passengers. However, such factors have not prevented OEMs from launching body-on-frame EVs. A relevant example is Ford F-150 Lightning. The benefits of ladder-frame electric vehicles come in the form of increased load capacity and higher towing power.

Mahindra Thar EV launch date

While Scorpio N pickup is expected to debut in 2025, there is no clarity on the launch timeline of Thar EV. An electric version of Thar seems relevant and has potential to emerge a bestseller. Performance is a key factor for Thar’s popularity, which can get a significant boost with the EV powertrain. Especially if it gets the advanced features mentioned above. Mahindra is likely to reveal more details about Thar EV at the time of its unveiling on August 15.

