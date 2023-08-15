Mahindra Thar Electric SUV Debuts – Longer Wheelbase, Increased GC

Mahindra Thar electric will not be based on ladder frame platform – It will be based on Mahindra INGLO platform

After much anticipation, Mahindra has unveiled Thar electric SUV concept today. At the same event, Mahindra has revealed the new Scopio N pikup concept. They have also announced plans to to electrify Bolero and Scorpio as well. In all, there will be a full range of Mahindra EVs – Thar.e Bolero.e, Scorpio.e, XUV.e, and lastly, BE (Born Electric Range).

Except for BE products and Thar.e, rest of the range could be entirely derived from their ICE counterparts. This is to strike an effective price and expand its EV portfolio without channeling a lot of money into redesigning every single bit. Thar.e holds a special place as it is based on one of the most popular products in India right now.

Mahindra Thar.e – Makes way for success, in silence

As of now, Thar is a ladder frame SUV with rugged off-roading credentials. Electrifying ladder-frame vehicles is very difficult. Instead of making Thar electric on the ladder frame platform, Mahindra has decided to make it on the INGLO P1 platform.

Mahindra Thar.e will get both 3-door and 5-door layouts. Wheelbase will vary between 2,775 mm and 2,975 mm and the ground clearance will get a shot in the arm with up to a staggering 300 mm. This is because battery is at the floor and higher ground clearance is its greatest insurance policy. Front and rear overhangs will be kept minimal.

Mahindra Thar.e prototype at the event in Cape Town, South Africa looks like a military vehicle and reminds me of a TUV300. But in a good way. The overall boxy design screams function over form and is reminiscent of proper old-school SUV DNA. The front is squared-off and side is pretty flat too. Front fascia radiates a muscular aura with a lot of aggression.

Windshield is still small and upright, seems like Hummer was the inspiration here. Exposed door hinges reveal a strong character. There are three LED elements in the grill, flanked by two Square LED DRL signatures. Massive wheels and aggressive pattern tyres grab attention. Spare wheel is on the rear tailgate.

Thar.e concept showed, was in 5-door layout. There could be a 3-door one with production-spec version as well. This concept takes standard ICE Thar’s butchness to a whole new level. Rear tail lights mimic the LED DRL signature on the front. Roof is pretty much flat, and could allow overlanding projects that owners might venture into, given that this is a lifestyle vehicle.

Both 3-door and 5-door versions will share the same battery and dual motor arrangements. Launch could be much ahead in the future than we expected. We say this because Mahindra has a packed schedule and fitting all products in the timeline at once could be difficult. So, the phase-wise launch timeline includes XUV.e8 slated for December 2024, XUV.e9 for April 2025, BE.05 for October 2025 and BE.07 for April 2026. Mahindra didn’t mention launch timeline for Thar.e. So, launch could go beyond 2026 or even in 2027.

Same powertrain as XUV.e8?

The INGLO platform now houses Blade and Prismatic cells from BYD, instead of Volkswagen’s MEB platform. The new LFP cells from BYD seem to offer the right characteristics that Mahindra was looking for. Going with Thar’s off-road worthy name tag, Thar.e is highly likely to get 4WD setup with the help of two motors, driving each axles. The front motor will not offer the full-fat performance of rear motor.

1 of 6

Image Source