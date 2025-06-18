Mahindra Thar Facelift Interiors, Front Design Spied Before Launch

Mahindra is working on a facelift for Thar 3-Door model. This vehicle has been on sale for around 5 years and enjoys an iron fist in the lifestyle SUV segment against Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Even though it has unprecedented sales, Mahindra is updating Thar post the launch of Thar Roxx last year, which is a major upgrade in terms of features.

Now, some or most of the features seen in Thar Roxx are likely to trickle down to Thar facelift, which has been spied testing. Recent spy shots show front fascia for the first time along with its interiors. These give us an idea as to what we can expect with Thar facelift, which might launch around the festive season. Let’s take a closer look.

Mahindra Thar Facelift Interiors

We have to start with interiors as it looks like a significant upgrade. For starters, we can see a new free-standing 10.2-inch infotainment screen that should support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This is a major upgrade over Thar’s 7-inch unit and Mahindra seems to have added auto climate control as well.

Steering wheel is the same unit as Thar Roxx, which it shares with Scorpio N as well and the instrument cluster behind this new steering might be the same 10.2-inch fully-digital TFT screen. There doesn’t seem to be a sunroof, which Thar doesn’t need anyways. IRVM is still manually-dimming and we don’t see any camera unit for ADAS as well.

Front armrest could be missing or they may be hidden behind the front passenger seat in this picture. We still have a manual handbrake on this particular unit and this seems to be a RWD model as there is no gear selector for the 4X4 transfer case. Also, we hope these front seats are ventilated to beat the heat.

Exterior design changes

Front fascia of Mahindra Thar facelift is expected to get a major revision and it does, as confirmed by these latest spy shots. Thar facelift now shares the same grille as Thar Roxx with same vertical slat design. Although camouflaged in this unit, headlights look like they’re the same as Roxx as well, bearing similar LED projector setup with C-shaped DRLs.

Front bumper and other lighting elements like fog lamps and turn indicators look very similar to that of Thar Roxx. Wheels may be 18-inchers and not 19 seen with Thar Roxx. The same 1.5L Diesel, 2.2L Diesel and 2.0L Petrol engine are likely to continue and Mahindra will offer manual and automatic gearbox options along with RWD and 4WD options too.

Source