Mahindra Thar Facelift Spied For The First Time : New Fascia From Roxx?

Thar nameplate from Mahindra Auto has been a classic example for risk and rewards strategy. Once regarded as dead, lifestyle SUV segment is booming today, which is single-handedly responsible because of Mahindra Thar. This iconic vehicle is on the verge of being updated with a facelift and first set of spy shots have surfaced on the internet. Let’s check out the details.

Mahindra Thar Facelift Spied

Around five years since launch and a massive success, Mahindra Thar seems to be up for a midlife facelift. First set of spy shots have been surfacing on the internet, showing a partially camouflaged Thar 3-Door model which could potentially pack a similar fascia as Thar Roxx, or establish a unique identity of its own.

Sadly, these spy shots do not show Mahindra Thar facelift’s front design. However, they show its rear design and a bit of its side silhouette. Looking at the areas of camouflage, one might expect a new rear bumper along with new LED tail lights signature. While alloy wheel design looks more or less the same, there may be finer differences with Thar facelift.

At the front, one can expect a new circular LED headlight like Thar Roxx along with a similar front grille. We could see similar bumper as Thar Roxx too with LED fog lights. The mis-matched wheel arch designs (circular at the rear and squarish at the front) was fixed in Thar Roxx, but is likely to continue with Thar facelift.

What to expect?

We expect a significant bump in features with upcoming Thar facelift, bringing it more in line with Thar Roxx. These features include keyless go, push-button start, internally operated fuel filler cap, request sensor on door, a free-standing 10.2-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 10.2-inch instrument cluster too.

Other expected features include Level-2 ADAS like on Roxx with adaptive cruise control, automatic climate control, a sunroof, front ventilated seats, powered driver’s seat, leatherette seat upholstery, rear disc brakes and soft-touch dashboard for that upmarket feel seen with Thar Roxx and XUV3XO.

Powering this vehicle are likely to be the same set of powertrains. These include a 1.5L Turbo Diesel engine (117 bhp, 300 Nm), a 2.0L Turbo Petrol engine (150 bhp, 320 Nm) and a 2.2L Turbo Diesel engine (130 bhp, 300 Nm). Manual and automatic gearbox options along with 4X2 and 4X4 configurations will be offered too. Launch may happen in late 2025 or early 2026.

