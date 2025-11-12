Mahindra Thar Fest 2025 – Over 31,000 Fans Join the Ultimate SUV Celebration in Goa

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India’s leading SUV manufacturer, successfully hosted Thar Fest 2025, a grand celebration of the brand’s off-road legacy and community spirit. Held from November 7 to 9 at Nagalli Hills, Panjim, the event recorded an impressive 31,000+ footfalls, drawing Thar owners, off-road enthusiasts, and fans from across India.

A Celebration of the Iconic Thar

Thar Fest, one of India’s largest gatherings dedicated to the legendary Mahindra Thar, brought together adventure seekers to celebrate the SUV’s unmatched off-road spirit. The event featured exclusive off-road experiences, allowing participants to test the limits of the Thar on specially designed adventure tracks.

The newly introduced Thar ROXX also took center stage, showcasing Mahindra’s growing SUV lineup and reaffirming its dominance in the lifestyle off-roading segment. Adding a nostalgic touch, vintage Mahindra 4×4 icons — including earlier generations of the Thar and other classic models — were displayed at the venue, giving visitors a glimpse into the brand’s rich off-road heritage.

Adventure Meets Community

Adding to the excitement, the Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge was held alongside the main event. Ten of India’s top off-road clubs competed on a specially curated obstacle course, demonstrating teamwork, skill, and passion for off-roading. The winner, Wayanad Jeepers were felicitated on stage and awarded prize money of Rs 5 lakh.

Beyond the tracks, Thar Fest 2025 offered a vibrant mix of music, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. Live performances by artists such as Papon and Aditya Rikhari electrified the atmosphere, while attendees explored exclusive Thar-branded merchandise and accessories on display.

With its successful 2025 edition, Thar Fest reaffirmed Mahindra’s commitment to nurturing an ever-growing community of enthusiasts, promoting the spirit of adventure, and defining the future of SUVs in India. The Thar Fest once again proved that Mahindra’s iconic off-roader is more than just a vehicle — it’s a movement that continues to inspire freedom, exploration, and an unbreakable bond among adventurers nationwide.