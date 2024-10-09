Mahindra Thar Festive Discount Up To Rs 1.6 Lakh – Roxx Effect?

With very little competition from Maruti Jimny and Force Gurkha, Mahindra Thar is popular lifestyle off-road SUV with a lot of attitude

India’s de-facto lifestyle SUV manufacturer, Mahindra Auto, is offering two versions of the Thar now – Thar and Thar Roxx. With the launch of Thar Roxx on August 15th, Mahindra has redefined the lifestyle SUV segment with a massive upgrade to Thar’s persona. However, that seems to be having a negative impact on Thar 3-Door model.

We say this because Mahindra hit it out of the park with Thar Roxx with a significantly more premium interior and more practical 5-Door approach. With the arrival of Thar Roxx, 3-Door Thar is witnessing a slowdown in sales and Mahindra is offering benefits of up to Rs 1.6 lakh to boost sales ahead of the festive season.

Mahindra Thar Festive Discount

While lifestyle SUV segment was crumbling down, 2020 Mahindra Thar single handedly uplifted this segment and turned it into a profitable business for the brand. With little to no competition in the mainstream market, Thar soldiered on with significant lead over its immediate rivals like Maruti Jimny and Force Gurkha.

However, this undisputed champ is now challenged by its larger sibling, Thar Roxx. There are many Thar buyers who are jumping ships to Thar Roxx, owing to its larger size and practicality of rear doors and larger boot. Thus resulting in a sales decline with more buyers turning towards Thar Roxx.

To boost sales during the festive season, Mahindra is offering up to Rs 1.6 lakh in benefits to Thar buyers. This is a combination of dealer-level offers depending on inventory along with other benefits. Mahindra is offering a free accessory kit with Thar worth Rs 25,000 for Thar buyers around festive season.

The benefits varies with different trim levels and powertrain combination selected. Notably, Mahindra Thar Earth Edition is also eligible for discounts in the festive season. Earth Edition comes with 4WD as standard and gets a special Desert Fury colour on the outside and similar accents on the inside.

Will there be a Thar facelift?

Considering that Mahindra has launched Thar Roxx with a refresh in fascia, we expect the company to offer similar attributes with Thar 3-Door as well. Features like LED projector headlights, internally operated fuel filler, rear disc brakes, squared-out wheel arches, Level-2 ADAS, soft-touch plastics, larger 10.2-inch instrument and infotainment screens, automatic climate control and ventilated seats, among others.

Mahindra Thar comes equipped with three engine options. Range starts from a 1.5L diesel, mated to a manual gearbox and RWD as standard. After that, we have a 2.0L petrol engine with optional RWD and 4WD, along with manual and auto gearbox. Lastly, we have a 2.2L diesel with 4WD as standard, mated to either manual or automatic gearbox options.