Mahindra Thar Gets New Logo, Buttons – 2 Colours Discontinued

Mahindra Thar is powered by 2.0L petrol and a 2.2L diesel engine and is offered with both manual and automatic

Mahindra Thar made lifestyle vehicles trendy again. We used to get the Thar CRDe before too. But that was no way as desirable as the current gen. In terms of aesthetics, creature comforts, features, desirability, and even mechanically, current-gen Thar is leagues ahead of its predecessor and also its competition.

But Force Motors is on the verge of launching Gurkha with a 5-door 6-seater layout, a 5-door 9-seater layout, and a mammoth 5-door 13-seater layout too. Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is soon approaching as well. Mahindra is updating the 3-door Thar with new features while a 5-door version of Thar, currently under testing, will be launched at a later date.

2022 Thar – New Updates

There’s nothing wrong with current-gen Thar. For starters, it is offered with a hardtop and a manually convertible option. It looks good, and performs well, both on and off the road with 4X4. It comes with most of the features and creature comforts that a customer can expect at this price point.

But with growing competition, Thar has to evolve slightly to compete with upcoming rivals. The new Twin Peaks logo looks better than the old one. But at front, Thar still gets a “Mahindra” lettering instead of this new logo. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video below by Yash9w.

Other changes revolve around ergonomics and logical layouts of interior buttons and controls. The toggles below auto AC controls that controlled passenger airbags and hazard light, are slightly changed now. For starters, shape of the toggles itself is changed and earlier there were three dummy toggles beside the hazard light.

Those dummy buttons are now allocated to ESP button, hill descent control button and a door lock button. These buttons were crammed with the MID controls towards the right side of steering wheel before. Hat tip to Neelesh Bajaj for sharing these updates.

Also, Mahindra had removed one USB-A port from central console, lumbar support for front seats and gave Ceat Czar AT tyres and unpainted bumpers in June 2022. These are not likely to change on 2022 Thar. Hey, you get some, you lose some.

Speaking about losing, Mahindra has also taken two colours off the list too. These colours are Mystic Copper and Rocky Beige. Thar now gets 4 colours only. They are Red Rage, Aqua Marine, Galaxy Grey and lastly, Napoli Black. Manual variants get only 2 colours – Red and Black.

Specs & Features

2022 Thar gets both petrol and diesel options. The 2.2L turbo diesel unit is capable of generating 130 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. While diesel is adequate, it is the mStallion petrol that is the more powerful option. This 2.0L unit is capable of developing 150 bhp and 320 Nm of max torque. Transmission options include 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT options offered with both engines. A transfer case with 4×4 capability is offered as standard.