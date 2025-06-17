Mahindra Thar Gets Steel Spare Wheel – New Cover

There is a lot brewing in the background from the house of Mahindra. The company is developing an electric version of XUV3XO, a facelift for XUV700, an all new SUV that could be the new Bolero or a new version of Thar for exports. Amidst all this, Mahindra is also working on a facelift for its Thar (3-Door).

The first set of spy shots of Thar facelift surfaced recently and there might be subtle design differences at the front and a comprehensive upgrade in terms of features and equipment. Ahead of Thar facelift, Mahindra has done some revisions to Thar starting June production month that suggest cost cutting. Let’s take a closer look.

Mahindra Thar Gets Steel Spare Wheel

Ever since it was launched, the top-spec trim level of Thar, the LX, has been offered with 5 alloy wheels. It stayed true even with Thar LX 1.5L Diesel as well. However, in June 2025, there has been a few changes that suggest cost cuttings without any price revisions. The most notable is the absence of rear alloy wheel from LX trim level now.

This has been replaced with a steel wheel and a wheel cover, which resembles the one Mahindra offers with Thar Roxx. Instead of saying Thar Roxx, it says Thar (for obvious reasons). On Thar Roxx, this cover also incorporates a reverse camera, which is not the case with Thar (3-Door).

Another change is with its tyres which come from JK Tyres, instead of MRF or CEAT. Mahindra usually offers MRF Wanderer A/T tyres with Thar and began offering CEAT CROSSDRIVE A/T tyes from June 2022 cost cutting. However, MRF tyres sort of made a comeback sometime around May 2023. This shuffling between tyre brands could be due to supply chain issues as well.

Any other changes?

Now, the units manufactured in June 2025 are being equipped with JK Ranger A/T tyres. These tyres are not known to offer excellent driving feel and traction owing to their affordable nature. These cost cutting measures could be limited to the Thar LX 1.5L Diesel RWD config featured in this video or all Thar LX variants.

Other than these changes, Mahindra Thar continues to be the same sales success that it always has been. It continues to be powered by the same trio of engines – a 1.5L Turbo Diesel, a 2.0L Turbo Petrol and a 2.2L Turbo Diesel. Depending on the engine, Thar can be had with a manual or automatic gearbox or RWD or 4WD configs.