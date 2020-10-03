2020 Mahindra Thar has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9.8 lakhs, ex-sh

After years of waiting, new Thar is finally here. It is every bit what was expected by those who were waiting. Bigger in size, more powerful, gets petrol engine, automatic transmission option, 4WD, advanced safety features, and lot more.

Price of 2020 Thar is also aggressive, starting from Rs 9.8 lakhs for base manual and going all the way to Rs 13.75 lakh for top automatic variant. Though there are some who were expecting it to be a lot cheaper – like the old Thar. But considering the number of updates offered on the new Thar, which is now packaged as a luxury off-roader – pricing is spot on.

Will this translate into sales, that only time will tell. But the buzz around the new Thar is huge. Dealerships are registering insane number of customer enquiries. With demo cars and test drive cars now being available in select cities, buyers will be able to take a closer look at the new Thar.

Modified Grille

The overall design of the New Mahindra Thar has received a thumbs up. But it is the grille which has been the talking point. The standard grille which comes with the Mahindra Thar, gives it a modern touch. But most buyers like the older grille design, which makes it connect to the original Classic Jeep.

Unfortunately, Mahindra is not offering any official accessory to replace the grille. But, aftermarket accessories are already on offer. Multiple grille design for the new 2020 Thar have already arrived in aftermarket shops. Even authorized dealerships have started to modify the new Thar. Yes, authorized Mahindra dealerships has already modified Thar demo car with an aftermarket grille. Take a look at the detailed video by Vandisamrajyam below.

Mahindra Thar deliveries to owners will only start from 1st Nov. 1st Thar will be delivered to Aakash Minda, who won the auction bid by paying Rs 1.11 crores. This amount will be donated for noble cause.

We were expecting owners to replace the grille of Thar after purchase. But seeing authorized dealers modifying grille of display cars / test drive cars is a bit surprising. Thar is probably the first car, whose demo car has been modified on the launch date itself – and that too inside an authorized Mahindra dealership. Below is the photo of the new Thar post grille modification.

Specs and Price

New Mahindra Thar is offered in two variants– LX (Lifestyle Series) and VX (Adventure Series) and offered in 3 roof options – a fixed hard top, manual convertible top and a fixed soft top. The new Thar will be powered by 2 engine options to include 2.0 liter mStallion petrol and 2.2L mHawk diesel. The petrol engine makes 150 hp power and 320 Nm torque while the diesel engine offers 130 hp power and 320Nm of torque. The engines will be mated to 6 speed manual or 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox.