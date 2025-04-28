Mahindra Thar Loses 8 Variants – Convertible Top Discontinued

With the launch of Thar in 2020, Mahindra single-handedly revived the lifestyle off-road segment in India. The company has now rejigged Thar’s variant lineup (reportedly), dropping up to 8 variants in total. This move comes at the time when Thar facelift speculations have just begun to stir. Let’s take a look at which variants Mahindra is dropping.

Mahindra Thar Convertible Discontinued

As per a recent report, Mahindra is discontinuing up to 8 variants from Thar’s variant lineup. Up until now, Thar was offered in as many as 19 variants, offering a ton of options to suit all sorts of buyers. By discontinuing up to 8 variants, Mahindra is streamlining Thar’s variant lineup and will offer 11 selected variants.

The main highlight of this revision is that Mahindra is discontinuing the convertible top version of Thar in its entirety. So, the convertible top (CT) versions of Thar offered in both AX(O) and LX trim levels have been discontinued. It has to be noted that Thar was the most affordable vehicle in India with a convertible roof.

One look at Mahindra’s website reveals that the company has still listed CT variants (Convertible Top) along with HT variants (Hard Top). This might change soon. Apart from the convertible top variants, Mahindra has also discontinued AX(O) 4WD variants and LX variants with an open differential.

These revisions hold true with both Petrol and Diesel variants of Thar’s trim hierarchy. Because the base AX(O) RWD HT 1.5 Diesel MT continues to be on sale, base price is still Rs 11.5 lakh (Ex-sh). The same goes to top-spec LX Earth Edition 4WD HT 2.2D AT variant, which continues to be on sale with a price tag of Rs 17.6 lakh (Ex-sh).

Thar Facelift

Mahindra is likely to launch a facelift for Thar which could break covers in 2026. We can expect it to get similar updates that Thar Roxx featured. We’re talking about a new fascia with a redesigned grille, new LED headlights with DRLs and larger wheels. There might be updates to interiors too with soft-touch materials, larger infotainment screen, auto AC, digital instrument screen and more.

Where powertrains are concerned, the same 2.0L Turbo Petrol and a duo of Turbo Diesel engines (1.5L engine, 2.2L engine) will continue to power the Thar. There might be slight changes in its performance with facelifted model too. 4WD and RWD variants will be offered to offer a wider wider price bracket.

Source