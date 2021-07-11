Mahindra Thar Might Lose 4 Star Safety Rating – AX 6 Seater Variant Relaunched

Mahindra had removed the Thar AX 6 seater variant last year, around the same time when Global NCAP revealed safety ratings of the SUV

After removing the Thar base variant from sale last year, the same is now back on sale in July 2021. Dealers have started accepting bookings across India. Mahindra official website is yet to add AX variant but the latest dealer price list shows that the original base variant is back on sale. As per the new prices July 2021, which got updated earlier this week, prices start from Rs 10.68 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 15.08 lakh, ex-sh.

Mahindra AX 6 Seater – Discontinue And Relaunch

Launched in October 2020, Mahindra Thar was off to a record start. The SUV generated interest from lakhs of buyers and within a few weeks, bookings had crossed the 50k mark. With production limited, Mahindra decided to stop accepting bookings of the base AX 6 seater variants in first week of Nov 2020.

The same was also removed from official website. Base AX variant was on offer with petrol as well as diesel engine option and came with bench seats at the rear. These were the only variants which offered 6 seater option with new gen Thar. All other variants were 4 seaters.

In the last week of Nov 2020, Global NCAP revealed safety rating of new gen Mahindra Thar. Global NCAP usually tests the base variant of a vehicle. But in the case of Thar, as the AX was just removed few days ago, they tested the higher variant with hard top. Thar hard top scored a 4 star safety rating.

Thar NCAP safety rating

At the time Mahindra Thar safety ratings were released by Global NCAP, it was asked why the organization chose to test a higher variant of Thar and not the base variant. Global NCAP responded saying that Mahindra had stated that the 6 seater variant was discontinued. This is why Global NCAP chose to launch a higher LX trim.

Global NCAP rules state that Mahindra has the option of reintroducing the side-facing rear seats at a later stage but then it will nullify its 4-star safety rating. Mahindra would then not be allowed to use it in any form of communication as Global NCAP rules clearly state a star rating is applicable to the entire model’s lineup and not just a particular variant. Global NCAP might test the base-spec variant of Thar and allot a new safety rating.

A similar incident had occurred recently. Hyundai HB20 is a very popular car in Brazil. Ahead of crash test, it had discontinued lower variants which offered less safety features. This allowed them to score a 4 star rating. After this, Hyundai re-introduced lower spec variants of HB20. This caused the car lose its safety rating. It was retested and given 1 star safety rating. It remains to be seen what happens to Thar safety rating now, as Mahindra has re-introduced the lower spec 6 seater AX variant.

Mahindra Thar Prices July 2021

In July 2021, Mahindra has relaunched the Thar AX 6 seater option with soft top. It is priced from Rs Rs 10.68 lakh for the base petrol and Rs 11.73 lakh for the base diesel. When compared to launch prices of the same from Oct 2020, this is an increase of Rs 88k – a hike of almost 9%.

Since launch in Oct 2020, this is only the 2nd price hike of Mahindra Thar. Prices of other Mahindra Thar variants for July 2021 have also been increased in the range of Rs 43k to 93k. Compared to last price hike of Dec 2020, the increase in Thar prices is of about 6.7%. When compared to launch prices of Oct 2020, the latest price hike of Thar SUVs is up to 10%.

Thar Engine Specs

Thar gets an all new 2.0 liter mStallion petrol engine that offers 150 hp power and 320 Nm torque and an mHawk diesel engine making 130 hp power and 320 Nm torque. The engines get mated to 6 speed manual and 6 speed torque converter automatic while a 4×4 transfer box is offered as standard.

The Thar enters a segment where it sees little competition with its competitors being the upcoming Gurkha from Force Motors and the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Both rivals are currently under test. Mahindra is also working on a 5 door variant of Thar which is expected for launch 2023 or later.