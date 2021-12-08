Mahindra Thar Modified With Bigger Alloys, Wider Tyres, New Interiors

The modified Mahindra Thar by Autostyle Bangalore not only gets cosmetic updates but also functional and features upgrades

Mahindra & Mahindra came up with the second generation of Thar in October last year and struck all the right chords with buyers, especially those looking for an off-roading SUV on a budget. Since then, many consumers have modified their Thar in order to lend some exclusivity to their prized possession.

In the past year or so, we have come across several after-market modified Thars. The latest example is a unit customised by Autostyle Bangalore which receives plenty of modifications on its skin. A video of the same has been uploaded on YouTube by Autostyle Bangalore.

Mahindra Thar Modified – Exteriors

For starters, the compact off-roader gets a new set of 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels from Fuel which look massive. The wheels are wrapped around with dual-purpose BFGoodrich tyres.

The front fender gets a door hinge step whereas auxiliary lights from Maddog Alpha have been installed on the bonnet. All glass panels including windows, front windscreen and rear glass panel have been provided with a dark tint.

Further, the stock front bumper has been replaced with an off-road-specific bumper with a COMEUP winch and two hooks. In order to give it a traditional Jeep look, a new front grille has been installed.

It gets a pair of aftermarket LED headlamps with integrated circular LED DRLs from Hola. The LED fog lamps are housed within the front bumper. While the stock Thar is muscular in itself, the modifications accentuate its brawny SUV appeal.

Interior & Feature Mods

A few updates have been made inside the cabin as well to make it a little more than the utilitarian feel in the stock model. These include Nappa leatherette seats, 7D floor matting, centre armrest for the driver, rear armrest, grab handles and a trunk organiser. The cabin experience has improved with the addition of features such as a Magician tech meter and a rearview camera.

Autostyle has also upgraded the stereo system with a complete infinity audio setup with damping. This unit of Thar has also been provided with underbody protection while overhauling treacherous paths. No changes have been made to Thar’s specifications.

Powertrain Specs

Powering Thar are two engine options- a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol motor. The former kicks out 130 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. The latter generates 150 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Power is sent to all four wheels via a 4×4 drivetrain comprising a low-range transfer case. Mahindra offers Thar in two trims- AX(O) and LX which are available in only a 4-seat configuration. It is currently priced between Rs 12.78 lakh and Rs 15.08 lakh (ex-showroom).