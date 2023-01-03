As launch nears, it appears that Thar 4×2 RWD has more to borrow from XUV300 than just its 1.5-litre diesel motor

Ahead of its launch, Mahindra Thar 4×2 RWD has been spotted in Blazing Bronze exterior colour. This shade is currently offered exclusively with XUV300. This golden shade is not commonly seen on the streets, but it does seem to complement Thar’s overall profile.

While the golden look can be mesmerizing depending on individual tastes and preferences, its glossy finish seems a bit gaudy. If the same shade can be provided in matte finish, it will help achieve a truly classy profile for the SUV.

Mahindra Thar Bronze Colour – New spy shots

Thar 4×2 is expected to get some additional colour choices. The ones available with standard Thar 4×4 are likely to be continued. It includes Aquamarine, Napoli Black, Red Rage and Galaxy Grey. As is evident, most of these colour options exude a sense of power and dominance.

In comparison, Mahindra Thar 4×2 could get a new range of lighter colour shades. These new shades will help achieve a differentiation for Thar 4×2 and also expand choices available to enthusiasts.

Images of golden bronze Thar 4×2 RWD also reveal its rear section, where the limited size of boot is clearly evident. If there’s more stuff to load, the rear seats will need to be folded down. For standard size families with frequent travelling needs, it would be better to wait for 5-door Thar. Another option to consider in this segment is upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door.

Interiors of 4×2 Thar are largely the same as 4×4 variant. However, there are some parts missing such as the 4×4 selector lever. The 4×2 version gets a small utility space instead of the selector lever. While the infotainment system is the same, Mahindra Thar 4×2 gets Rough Road option instead of Off-Road mode available with Thar 4×4.

Smaller, fuel-efficient diesel motor

In place of the 2.2-litre diesel motor offered with standard Thar 4×4, the 4×2 RWD variant will be getting the smaller 1.5-litre turbo diesel unit from XUV300. While the 2.2 litre unit generates 130 hp of max power, the 1.5-litre motor makes 115 hp. Torque output of 300 Nm is the same for both engines.

In case of petrol variants, the 2.0-litre motor will be continued with Mahindra Thar 4×2 RWD. This unit generates 150 hp and 300 Nm when mated to 6-speed manual transmission. Torque output is 320 Nm with 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. To keep prices in check, Thar 4×2 could be offered with only manual transmission for both engines.

Changes introduced with Thar 4×2 RWD variant can help lower the prices by around Rs 1.5 lakh. Moreover, with a lightweight profile and fuel-efficient engine, Thar 4×2 diesel variants will also have lower running cost. Talking about rivals, it will be interesting to see what kind of pricing strategy is utilized for upcoming Jimny 5-door.

