Mahindra Thar Price Hike April 2026 Up To Rs 43,500 – Old vs New Price All Variants

Mahindra Thar has been the most sought-after lifestyle off-road SUV in the country ever since it first launched in 2020. Mahindra Auto gave a price hike of up to Rs 20,000 for Thar in January 2026 and there is a second price hike for Thar in April 2026. This time, the price hike goes till Rs 43,500 (Ex-sh), depending on prices. Let’s take a closer look.

Mahindra Thar Price Hike April 2026

Just like the price hike strategy in January 2026, Mahindra has kept the base price of Thar the same, which still starts at Rs 9.99 lakh (Ex-sh). This is for the base AXT 1.5L Diesel RWD variant, which has remained at the Rs 9.99 lakh (Ex-sh) price point even with two price hikes within a matter of 3 months.

The highest price hike is with the top-spec LXT 2.2L Diesel 4WD AT, which witnessed a rise of Rs 43,500. Thar currently only has two trim levels – AXT and LXT. AXT prices have been retained and it is only LXT variants which have received price hikes, depending on the engine and drivetrain configurations.

Starting with LXT 1.5L Diesel RWD MT variant, it receives the least price hike of Rs 30,500 as it is now priced at Rs 12.69 lakh, up from Rs 12.39 lakh. Similar price hike is also given to LXT 2.0L Petrol RWD AT variant, which now costs Rs 14.49 lakh, up from Rs 14.19 lakh. LXT 2.0L Petrol 4WD MT variant has received a price hike of Rs 37,500. (All prices Ex-sh).

This variant is now priced at Rs 15.26 lakh, up from Rs 14.89 lakh. Price hike with LXT 2.2L Diesel 4WD MT variant is Rs 39,500 as prices went from Rs 15.69 lakh to Rs 16.08 lakh. This was followed by LXT 2.0L Petrol 4WD AT variant witnessing a price hike of Rs 41,500 with a sticker price of Rs 16.86 lakh, up from Rs 16.45 lakh. (All prices Ex-sh).

Lastly, we have LXT 2.2L Diesel 4WD AT variant, which received the most price hike at Rs 43,500. This variant now commands a price tag of Rs 17.62 lakh, up from Rs 17.19 lakh (All prices Ex-sh).

Facelift Launch Likely Soon

Mahindra is working on a facelift for Thar, which has been under testing even before the updated 2025 Thar was launched. This facelift brings exterior cosmetic changes with components trickled down from Thar Roxx. These include LED headlights, C-shaped LED DRLs, revised bumpers, larger 19-inch alloy wheels and more.

On the inside, one can expect a few upgrades like a 10.25-inch digital TFT instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, auto climate control and other features. Testing has been going on for some time now and launch could happen in the coming months.