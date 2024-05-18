Mahindra Thar Price Revision For May 2024 – New Price List

Up to Rs. 10,000 has been hiked with Mahindra Thar price revision and only the the most affordable variants have been hiked

Lifestyle SUV king of India, Mahindra Thar, has undergone a subtle price revision. Mahindra has hiked prices for the month of May 2024 and only a few variants are affected by this price hike. Thar is set to get a bigger brother in the coming months in the form of Thar Armada with 5-Doors too.

Mahindra Thar Price Revision For May 2024

After launching XUV3XO in India, Mahindra has been on the run to increase its market share in SUV segment. Company’s growth projections with XUV3XO suggest that it will surpass segment leaders like Brezza and Nexon in the next three years. Mahindra is launching five all new electric SUVs and 5-Door Thar Armada.

Thar Armada is likely to launch on 15th August and ahead of that, Mahindra has hiked prices of Thar 3-Door. This price increment is Rs. 10,000 and is concentrated towards the entry level variants of Thar.

In effect, new prices for Thar start from Rs. 11.35 lakh for base AX (O) Diesel MT RWD variant. Which is Rs. 10,000 more as opposed to Rs. 11.25 lakh (ex-sh) base price before. The same Rs. 10,000 price hike is also implemented on LX Diesel MT RWD and LX Petrol AT RWD as well.

So, the most affordable LX variant is now Rs. 10,000 more and starts from Rs. 12.85 lakh (ex-sh) for the LX Diesel MT RWD. Most affordable automatic variant now starts from Rs. 14.1 lakh (ex-sh) for LX Petrol AT RWD. Apart from these three variants, none of the other variants have been fettled with.

India’s best-selling lifestyle SUV

There was a time when lifestyle off-road segment was considered dead. This was because of a lack of even the most basic features and creature comforts in these vehicles. Demanding a significant commitment from buyers and enthusiasts. Hence they didn’t make it big in mainstream segment.

With the launch of new Thar in 2020, Mahindra single-handedly changed the landscape of the lifestyle SUV segment in India by offering a feature-rich SUV that doesn’t look and feel like a punishment to be in. Also contributing to that effect, is the muscular look, neo-retro and sheer road presence.

Rivals like Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha have not been able to hold a candle to Thar’s popularity and sales performance. If we take April 2024 for example, Thar sold over 6K units, while Jimny managed to see 257 buyers. With the launch of Thar Armada (5-Door), the appeal of a Thar is likely to increase even further.

