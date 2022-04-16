Mahindra Thar Prices April 2022 – Hike Of Up To Rs 51k (Old Vs New)

New prices are effective from April 14, 2022 and will be applicable for all cars that will be delivered from the said date

Mahindra has introduced a price hike for its models such as the Scorpio, Thar and XUV700. The company cites rising input costs as reasons for this increase in prices. In the earlier post, we discussed in detail the new prices of Mahindra XUV700. In this post, we will take a look at the April 2022 prices of Thar.

Last time prices of Thar were increased, it was about 3 months ago in Jan 2022. Now in April 2022, Mahindra Thar SUV sees its prices increased by up to Rs 51,000 across its petrol and diesel variants.

Mahindra Thar Prices April 2022 – Old Vs New

Thar petrol trims are now priced from Rs 13.53 lakhs for the base AX (O) MT trim to Rs 15.75 lakhs for the top spec LX HT AT, as against an earlier pricing that ranged from Rs 13.18 lakhs to Rs 15.33 lakhs. The Diesel variants are now priced from Rs. 13.88 lakhs for the AX (O) CT MT variant to Rs. 16.03 lakhs for top end LX HT AT, from an earlier price range of Rs 13.38 lakhs to Rs 15.54 lakhs.

The least price hike is for Thar AX (O) CT MT that was earlier priced at Rs 13.18 lakhs and now carries a price tag of Rs 13.53 lakhs. This is a Rs 35,000 price hike or higher by 2.66 percent. There is Rs 43,000 or 3.12 percent price difference between Rs 13.79 lakhs (old price) and Rs 14.22 now being charged for the Thar LX HT MT variants. Mahindra Thar LX CT AT and LX HT AT are now higher by Rs 44,000 and Rs 42,000 respectively to Rs 15.67 lakhs and Rs 15.75 lakhs.

Diesel variants of Mahindra Thar get a higher price increase ranging from Rs 44,000 to Rs 51,000. The Thar AX (O) CT MT diesel which was earlier priced at Rs 13.38 lakh is now increased by Rs 50,000 or 3.74 percent to Rs 13.88 lakhs. The AX (O) HT MT gets a Rs 44,000 price hike to Rs 13.93 lakhs while top of the line LX CT AT and LX HT AT gets higher by Rs 51,000 and Rs 49,000 respectively to Rs 15.94 lakhs and Rs 16.03 lakhs.

Mahindra Thar Sales

Mahindra Thar sees strong sales numbers each month. In March 2022, sales of the Thar stood at 3,893 units, up 103.61 percent over sales in March 2021. It is among those models that command the highest waiting period. Average waiting period ranges from 5-6 months but can go upto 11 months for some States in India.

Mahindra Thar currently competes exclusively with Force Gurkha. The latter has also received a price hike recently to the extent that it is now priced higher than the Thar. Force Gurkha, which was launched at Rs 13.59 has now seen a price hike by Rs 39,000 and priced at Rs 14.49 lakh. All prices above are ex-sh.

Mahindra is updating its product lineup with the new generation Scorpio set to debut in the coming weeks. The company is also readying the eXUV300 scheduled for launch later next year. Updated 5 door Thar is also in the making, with launch planned in 2024.