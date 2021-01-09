Mahindra Thar Prices Increased By Rs 20k To 40k – Old vs New Price List

Customers who booked Mahindra Thar till 30th Nov 2020, will enjoy the benefits of lower price

With bookings close to 30,000 and waiting period of 10 months in some cases, all-new Mahindra Thar easily qualifies for the most ‘most popular SUV’ title. Next-gen Thar has been in the news since long and the latest update is that prices have been increased by up to Rs 40k. This will be applicable for all new bookings made from Jan 8th onwards.

Increase in price of all-new Thar is not something that was unexpected as the SUV was launched at an introductory price of Rs 9.8 lakh for the petrol variant and Rs 10.85 lakh for diesel variant. The competitive pricing could have been one of the key reasons that could have made new Thar irresistible to a significant chunk of customers.

New Price List – Mahindra Thar Jan 2021

The base AX variants with 6 seater and soft top are no longer on offer. The most affordable Thar you can get now is the AXO Petrol Manual with convertible top (CT). It will cost you Rs 12.1 lakhs, instead of the Rs 11.9 lakhs earlier.

Other two AXO variants diesel MT with CT as well as HT (hard top) have also received a price hike of Rs 20k. Thar LX MT gets Rs 30k hike while LX AT variants are now Rs 40k costlier. With that, top variant now costs Rs 14.15 lakhs. All prices are ex-sh.

Price protection for customers

Customers who have already booked their Thar before 30th Nov 2020, will not be affected by the price hike. They will be eligible for the special ex-showroom price which was valid earlier. However, if changes are made to an existing booking, it will be treated as fresh order. In such cases, the customer will have to pay as per the new prices.

On 29th Nov 2020, Mahindra dealers had sent SMS / emails to prospective customers that Thar prices will be hiked from 1st Dec, 2020. Though Mahindra did not announce a price hike in Dec, they have now stated that the new increased prices of Thar are applicable to all customers who booked Thar from 1st Dec 2020 to 7th Jan 2021.

For customers booking Thar on 8th Jan and onwards, will have to pay the price which is valid at the time of delivery. Considering that there is a huge waiting period, those who are going to book the Thar now, can expect an even higher price tag of Thar at their respective time of delivery, few months from now.

Mahindra Thar New Price Jan 2021 Old Price Dec 2020 Diff AX P MT ST NA 9.8 – AX P MT ST NA 10.65 – AX D MT ST NA 10.85 – AXO P MT CT 12.10 11.90 20K AXO D MT CT 12.30 12.10 20K AXO D MT HT 12.40 12.20 20K LX P MT HT 12.79 12.49 30K LX D MT CT 13.15 12.85 30K LX D MT HT 13.25 12.95 30K LX P AT CT 13.85 13.45 40K LX P AT HT 13.95 13.55 40K LX D AT CT 14.05 13.65 40K LX D AT HT 14.15 13.75 40K

No changes

Even though prices have been increased, all-new Thar is the same as it was at the time of launch. Petrol variant is powered by a 2.0 litre mStallion turbo motor that generates 150 bhp of max power at 5,000 rpm. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic. Torque output is 300 Nm with the manual variant and 320 Nm with automatic.

Thar diesel variant has the 2.2 litre mHawk engine that is capable of generating 130 bhp / 300 Nm. Both manual and automatic transmission is available, just like the petrol variant.

New Thar has an attractive design, range of upgrades, powerful engine options, and characteristics of a family SUV. Its sales and growing popularity are way above expectations. It’s a big boost for Mahindra that has been itching to create something spectacular after its earlier successes such as Bolero, Scorpio, and XUV500. Although Thar only has Force Gurkha as its direct rival, it could easily poach customers of other standard SUVs in the price range.

Thar bookings have also gained from the 4-star safety rating that the SUV has received in Global NCAP crash test. With this, it has become the safest off-roader in the country. Awareness about car safety is on the rise and it is expected to have a deeper impact on sales in the future.