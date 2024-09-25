Mahindra Thar Roxx 4X4 Launch Price Rs 18.79L – 22.49L

With the Mahindra Thar Roxx 4X4 prices announced, buyers can have a clear idea as to which variant to choose from and which trim level

After launching the highly anticipated Thar Roxx 5-door version on 15th August 2024, Mahindra Auto has just announced the prices of 4X4 prices. Mahindra had kept 4X4 prices under wraps, which have just broken covers. While Thar Roxx RWD starts from Rs 12.99 lakh (Ex-sh), 4X4 variants start from Rs 18.79 lakh (Ex-sh).

Mahindra Thar Roxx 4X4 Launch

Mahindra has just released the prices of Thar Roxx 4X4 variants. These prices are very interesting and shed light on the fact that people don’t really want 4X4 from their lifestyle SUV. Catering to this need, Mahindra has launched Thar Roxx 4X4 only with the 2.2L diesel engine. So, no petrol 4X4.

Also, the 4X4 variants start from MX5 trim for a starting price of Rs 18.79 lakh (Ex-sh). So, lower-end MX1 and MX3 trims don’t get 4X4 variants. Interestingly, AX3 L trim also misses out on 4X4 variants. After MX5, the next trim to get 4X4 is AX5 L and that too, only in diesel automatic combination.

Top-spec AX7L gets both manual and automatic gearbox options, but only with D22 diesel engine. When compared to its 3-door counterpart, the Thar Roxx 5-door is even more loaded both in terms of features and driver and passenger comforts and infotainment.

Premium cabin

Thar Roxx gets a lethora of advanced features. It gets premium soft-touch plastics, premium audio, a large panoramic sunroof and more. There is a 10.2-inch large digital instrument cluster and a 10.2-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment screen. Harman Kardon audio system, automatic climate control, white coloured leatherette seats with ventilation and a powered driver seat are notable attributes.

The new Roxx will also get wireless charging, auto dimming IRVMs and a 360 degree camera. Level 2 ADAS is impressive as well. Aforementioned safety equipment will also include 6 airbags, electronic stability control, hill ascent control, parking sensors at the front and rear, cruise control and ABS and EBD.

Mahindra Roxx borrows the same engine lineup from its 3-door counterpart, excluding the 1.5L Diesel. The 2.0L turbo petrol and 2.2L turbo diesel are in a higher state of tune than their 3-door counterpart.

With the 4X4 prices out, Mahindra has completed the puzzle and buyers can now decide the exact trim level and variant to choose from. There is a possibility that Mahindra adds 4X4 hardware with Thar Roxx Petrol variants as well in the future. We also expect Mahindra to launch Thar Roxx with a 1.5L Diesel engine option in RWD layout only.