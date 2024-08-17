Mahindra Thar ROXX Aiming To Become No 1 SUV In Above Rs 12.5 Lakh Segment

Loaded with premium features and best-in-segment off-roading equipment, Thar Roxx comes across as the most capable mass-market SUV

Mahindra has launched the 5-door Thar Roxx at a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh. Designed for family needs as well as off-road adventures, Roxx can attract a wide segment of users. Mahindra is sensing a big opportunity, wherein Roxx can emerge as the top selling brand in above 12.5 lakh price segment.

Thar Roxx #1 SUV roadmap decoded

In case of SUVs priced between Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 12.5 lakh, Mahindra currently commands a market share of 13% in terms of volumes. In the price range of Rs 12.5 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, Mahindra’s share is 27%. Around 45% of the SUV market comprises SUVs above the Rs 12.5 lakh price point. Mahindra already has bestsellers like the Scorpio N and XUV700 in this space. Over the next 3-5 years, Thar Roxx has potential to emerge as the market leader in above Rs 12.5 lakh SUV segment.

Even the 3-door Thar has been a bestseller. However, with the fewer seats and equipment list, the 3-door Thar isn’t suited for family needs. Roxx is different, as it offers a comprehensive range of features including multiple segment-first and best-in-class features. Coupled with its off-roading capabilities, Roxx can capture a much bigger market in the mainstream SUV segment. Roxx can emerge as a major disruptor across both compact and mid-size SUV segments.

Customer data reveals that an increasing number of young buyers are choosing the Mahindra brand. Around 2/3rd of Thar (3-door) users comprise smaller families of up to 5 members. Among the Thar customers, around 88% already own another car. Among the folks looking for a 4WD option, 25% stick with the Thar. For Mahindra’s entire 4WD range, the preference percentage is 30%.

How is Roxx better than rivals?

Mahindra Roxx has a dominating road presence, equipped with a rugged grille, prominent bumper, broad fenders and classic latched hood. Side profile has wide running boards and sporty diamond cut alloy wheels. Top variant gets R19 size wheels, shod with all terrain 255/60 tyres. Measuring 4,428 mm in length and 1,923 mm in height, Roxx beats most compact SUVs in terms of its powerful stance.

Equipment list easily surpasses expectations with features such as panoramic sunroof, twin 26.03 screens for the instrument and digital cluster and premium sound system by Harman Kardon. Roxx has leatherette wrap door trims, front ventilated seats, power fold ORVMs, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, fully automatic temperature control and cooled glove box.

Segment-first features include SmartCrawl and Intelliturn. These features are available with the 4X4 variants. Safety kit for Roxx includes front camera, obstacle view and 360° surround view monitor with blind view detection. Roxx has automatic emergency braking, electric park brake with auto hold and Level 2 ADAS. Mahindra has stated that Roxx is designed to achieve high NCAP ratings.

Roxx is being offered with the 2.0-litre turbo petrol and the 2.2-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine is available in three states of tune, 152 PS / 330 Nm, 162 PS / 330 Nm and 177 PS / 380 Nm. The diesel unit can be had in configurations of 152 PS / 330 Nm and 175 PS / 370 Nm. For both engines, users can choose from transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic.