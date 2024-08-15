Mahindra Thar Roxx All Variants Prices, Brochure – MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3, AX5, AX7

Mahindra Thar Roxx 5- door is officially launched with prices starting from Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra Thar Roxx, the 5 door version of the 3 door Thar, has been officially launched in India. The new Roxx was highly anticipated, eagerly awaited and several tempting spy shots roused enthusiasm. Its finally here and detailed feature list has also been revealed which make heads turn right from its base variant onwards. Officially launched in India, test drives of the new Mahindra Roxx are set to commence from 14th September 2024 while bookings will be accepted from 3rd October 2024. Deliveries are only expected to be initiated from Dussehra.

With the Thar Roxx being offered in a total of 6 variants namely MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L and AX7L, we take you through the features, conveniences, off-road performance and powertrain options that each of these variants bring in with it.

On the design front, the new Roxx commands an even stronger and bolder road presence with its wider stance, upright A Pillars, flat windshield, tailgate mounted spare wheel and striking exterior body colour options. Aesthetics are further enhanced via a sturdy black matt finished roof, new front grille with polished edges and diamond cut 19 inch alloy wheels (restricted to top spec variants) while lower trims get R18 steel wheels. All the variants come in a range of seven colours all of which sport a contrasting black roof as standard.

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1

The base variant of Thar Roxx, MX1 is priced at Rs 12.99 lakh for the G MT RWD trim and at Rs 13.99 lakh for the D MT RWD trim. These are ex-showroom and introductory prices. Despite being a base trim, the Roxx MX1 receives a fair amount of features. These include LED projector headlights, LED tail lamps and 18-inch steel wheels. Its interiors boast of premium embossed fabric upholstery, touchscreen infotainment system, push button start and rear AC vents along with a USB C port. The rear seats are in a 60:40 split allowing for added boot space. Safety is via 6 airbags which are offered as standard along with a 3 point seatbelt for all passengers.

The MX1 It is positioned on an M-Glyde platform. This chassis is made with high-strength

Steel relating to higher torsional strength but at the same time lighter weight. It also gets Penta Link Suspension with Watts Link along with Frequency Dependent Damping and Electronic Power Steering. True to its off-road performance, the Thar Roxx MX1 sports Brake Locking Differential, water wading capacity of 650mm and approach and departure angles of 41.3 degree and 36.1 degree.

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX3

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX3 is priced from Rs 14.99-15.99 for its G AT RWD and G MT RWD variants. Presented in a dual tone metal top format, it gets LED projector headlamps and LED tail lamps along with R18 steel wheels. Updates are seen in terms of infotainment with the MX3 getting a 26.03 cm HD infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay. It also sports cruise control, auto dimming IRVMs and wireless charger along with one touch power windows.

It boasts of added safety equipment over the MX1 with reverse camera, all 4 disc brakes, hill hold assist, hill descent control and a traction control system. Its off-roading performance is further enhanced with two drive modes of Zip and Zoom, and selectable terrain modes of Snow, Sand and Mud. The Roxx MX3 also comes in with Gen II Adventure Statistics with Compass, Roll and Pitch and Altimeter.

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L – Price and Features

Coming to the Thar Roxx AX3L trim, it is priced at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It also gains several features over the two lower variants. While it is seen with similar exteriors, its interiors get augmented with a 26.3 inch HD digital cluster and 26.3 inch HD infotainment system. It also gets Adrenox connect with built-in Alexa, wireless AACP and fully automatic temperature controls besides DTS sound staging.

Safety too gets enhanced with all 4 disc brakes, electronic park brake with auto hold, hill ascent and hill descent control and auto emergency braking. The Thar Roxx AX3L trim boasts of Level 2 ADAS with 10 features.

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 – 4×4 Variant

From the MX5 trim onwards, Mahindra will also offer 4X4 variants. Priced at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom), this variant sports a single pane sunroof, ‘C’ shaped LED DRLs, LED fog lamps and rides on 18 inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

It also sports auto headlamp and auto wiper with auto dimming IRVMs while interiors score over the lower trims with premium leatherette seats and leather wrapped steering wheel along with an acoustic windshield. Safety is augmented with a reverse camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, traction control and all 4 disc brakes.

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX5L

The Mahindra Roxx AX5L is priced at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in with added features among which are 26.3 HD infotainment and 26.3 fully digital display with Adrenox connect and built-in Alexa, wireless AACP and fully automatic temperature controls. It also gets footwell lighting.

Safety features show off Level 2 ADAS with 10 features, electric park brake with auto hold front parking sensors and auto emergency braking. The AX5L comes in with electronic locking differential 4X4

Top of the Line Mahindra Thar Roxx AX7L

Also priced at Rs 18.99 lakh like the AX5L, the AX7L MT RWD variant is fully loaded. It gets the largest Panasonic sunroof in the under 4.5 meter segment while it rides on R19 diamond cut alloy wheels. Its exterior makeup also boasts of ‘C’ shaped LED DRLs and LED front fog lamps while interiors get leatherette wrapped IP, door trims and steering wheel, a 6 way powered driver’s seat, ventilated seats in the front and a cooled glove box. Over and above the infotainment system and digital display seen on the AX5L, the AX7L also receives a 9 speaker Harmon Kardon sound system with sub-woofer, and 65 Watt USB C charger along with power folding ORVMs and automatic temperature controls.

Features also include 360 surround view system with blind view monitor, obstacle view and Level 2 ADAS. It also gets enhanced off-road facilities with SmartCrawl 4X4 and Intelliturn 4X4, Drive and Terrain modes, Gen II Adventure Statistics and Brake Locking Differential are also among the features seen on the Roxx AX7L variant.

Mahindra Thar Roxx is offered in two engine options. There is a 2.0 liter turbo petrol unit that makes 150hp/330Nm in MT guise and 160hp/330Nm in its higher spec variants. The 6 speed AT version offers 175 hp/380Nm output. The 2.2 liter diesel unit produces 150 hp/330Nm in lower-spec RWD MT and AT variants going up to output of 171 hp/370Nm in higher-spec 4WD AT versions.