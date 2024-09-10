Mahindra Thar Roxx Arrives At Dealership – Detailed In Walkaround Video

Test drives for Thar Roxx will commence from 14th September, whereas official bookings will start from 3rd October

Last month, Mahindra launched the 5-door Thar Roxx at a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh. It will take on rivals such as Maruti Jimny and 5-door Force Gurkha, along with mainstream SUVs in the Rs 12.5 lakh plus segment. Ahead of the commencement of test drives, Thar Roxx has started arriving at dealerships.

Thar Roxx arrives at dealership

Display units of Roxx will soon be available at dealerships. Folks who may be thinking about Thar Roxx can approach their preferred Mahindra dealership to get a real-world feel of ‘THE SUV’. It is to be noted that Mahindra has announced prices of only the RWD variants. Prices of 4×4 variants are likely to be announced on the day of commencement of official bookings. Before that, users can take test drives that start from 14th September.

Thar Roxx was among the most anticipated car launches in India this year. Considering its powerful design and premium equipment list, Roxx has met the expectations of most enthusiasts. The SUV has a commanding road presence that easily gets one’s attention. Some of the key features include a bold new grille, attractive lighting elements, broad fenders, a prominent bumper and a signature latched hood.

At 4,428 mm long and 1,923 mm tall, Thar Roxx is bigger than the popular compact SUVs. The larger dimensions ensure roomy interiors. This can be another reason why many people may choose to go with Roxx instead of a compact SUV. Roxx has robust running boards and sporty diamond-cut alloys. Top variant will be equipped with R19 alloys that will ensure a butch road presence.

Thar Roxx – Key features

To ensure it can cater to the needs of a wider segment of users, Mahindra Roxx packs in a comprehensive range of features. Roxx offers the best of both worlds, the comfort and convenience of a standard family-oriented SUV and the capability to conquer treacherous terrain. Some of the key highlights include panoramic sunroof, dual 26.03 screens for the instrument and digital cluster and Harman Kardon premium sound system.

As seen in the video by MRD Cars, users can expect a premium experience with features such as front ventilated seats, leatherette wrap dashboard and door trims, cooled glove box, fully automatic temperature control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and power fold ORVMs.

Roxx has segment-first features such as SmartCrawl and Intelliturn. These are offered with only the 4×4 variants. Talking about safety, Roxx has Level 2 ADAS, automatic emergency braking, front camera, electric park brake with auto hold, blind view detection, 360° surround view monitor and obstacle view. Roxx is expected to get top rating in NCAP crash tests.

Thar Roxx powertrain options

Roxx comes with two engine options: a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel. The petrol engine is available in two power outputs: 162 PS and 330 Nm and 177 PS and 380 Nm. The diesel offers two configurations: 152 PS / 330 Nm and 175 PS / 370 Nm. Both engines can be had with transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic.