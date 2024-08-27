Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L Mid Variant TVC – No Sunroof, No Alloys, Gets ADAS

Offered with the 2.2-litre diesel engine, Thar Roxx AX3L mid variant is equipped with a comprehensive range of premium features

Building on the success story of the mighty Thar, Mahindra launched the 5-door model earlier this month. Prices start at Rs 12.99 lakh for the 2WD variants. Mahindra is yet to reveal prices for the 4WD variants.

Thar Roxx AX3L Mid Variant TVC

In a new TVC, Mahindra has presented the Thar Roxx AX3L variant, highlighting the key details. While the TVC shows the SUV in a black shade, all the 7 colour options are available for Thar Roxx AX3L variant. In terms of achieving a dominating road presence, a black shade works best for Thar Roxx and also its smaller 3-door sibling. Mahindra is offering two black shades – Stealth Black and Deep Forest.

Other colour options that create a dynamic visual impact include the Tango Red and Everest White. Some exterior colour options such as Nebula Blue, Battleship Grey and Burnt Sienna will be more suited for individual tastes and preferences. All variants get a black roof, ensuring a sporty dual-tone profile.

Talking about features, Thar Roxx AX3L variant gets LED projector headlamps, LED turn indicator on the fender and LED tail lamps. However, it misses out on LED DRLs and LED projector front fog lamps. Below is the new Thar Roxx AX3L TVC.

While the overall profile seems attractive, Thar Roxx AX3L variant misses out on alloy wheels. It gets R18 steel wheels instead. Since Thar Roxx has an unbeatable design and styling, it is a bit hard to imagine it with steel wheels. Folks who want alloys for their Roxx will have to choose from MX5 and above variants. The top AX7L variant gets exclusive R19 diamond cut alloy wheels.

Thar Roxx AX3L Variant – Interiors, tech pack

Inside, Thar Roxx AX3L offers a wide range of premium features. Some of the key highlights include a 26.03 cm touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push button start, wireless charging, auto dimming IRVM, steering mounted controls and rear AC vents. Roxx AX3L has premium embossed fabric upholstery and 83 connected features via Adrenox.

However, Roxx AX3L misses out on sunroof options. A single pane sunroof is available with MX5 and AX5L, whereas panoramic sunroof is exclusive to the top-spec AX7L variant. Thar Roxx AX3L has 6-airbags, rear parking sensors, rear disk brake, ESC, traction control, hill hold control, hill descent control and roll over mitigation. Safety kit also includes ADAS Level 2 Suite with 10 features.

Thar Roxx AX3L – Performance

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L is available in a single powertrain option – Diesel Manual 2WD. 4WD option is not available with this variant. The 2.2 litre diesel is available in two states of tune – 152 PS / 330 Nm and 175 PS / 370 Nm. It is offered with transmission choices of 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic. Thar Roxx AX3L variant is available with only manual transmission. Talking about pricing, Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L variant starts at Rs 16.99 lakh.