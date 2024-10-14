Mahindra Thar Roxx Base 4WD Variant Reach Showrooms – Walkaround

The Thar Roxx base 4WD variant comes equipped with a sole 2.2L diesel engine that generates 150 bhp peak power and 330 Nm peak torque

Ever since Mahindra has unveiled the Thar Roxx 4WD prices, there has been a lot of buzz in the automotive industry. That’s because the most affordable Thar Roxx 4WD variant is MX5 Diesel MT 4WD, which costs a whopping Rs 18.75 lakh (Ex-sh). Units of the base 4WD version of Thar Roxx have reached showrooms and here’s what it gets.

Thar Roxx Base 4WD Variant

One of India’s leading SUV manufacturers, Mahindra Auto, pulled off quite a feat by reviving the lifestyle SUV space. Before the launch of Thar in 2020, the lifestyle segment was as good as dead, with little to no action. Not only did Mahindra revive the segment with Thar, they even launched a 5-Door version of it too.

While the most affordable Thar 4WD variant in 2020 started from Rs 9.8 lakh (Ex-sh), the most affordable Thar Roxx 4WD variant in 2024 costs Rs 18.75 lakh (Ex-sh). Inflation, larger size and extra features aside, the automotive fraternity would rejoice if there was a barebones Thar Roxx MX1 D22 MT 4WD.

As seen in the walkaround video by Avtansh Singh below, Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 Diesel MT 4WD gets a few extra add-ons on top of its 2WD counterpart. Mechanically, 4WD variants get rear disc brakes along with A/T tyres wrapped on 18-inch wheels. In the same dealer yard, a MX5 2WD variant shows rear drum brakes along with H/T tyres.

Even though MX5 Diesel MT 4WD is the most affordable 4X4 variant, it gets quite a lot of features and equipment to appeal to buyers. For starters, it gets rear washer and wiper, rear defogger, LED projector headlights with C-shaped LED DRLs, LED fog lights, LED turn indicators and LED tail lights. There are 18-inch alloy wheels at all four corners, whereas the spare wheel is a steelie with a cover.

Features and equipment

On the inside, the base 4WD variant doesn’t feel underkitted as it is based on MX5 trim level. Leather wrapped gear levers and steering wheel, Ivory White and Black interior theme and seat upholstery, auto-dimming IRVM with frameless design, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, a semi-analog instrument cluster with an MID are notable features.

Thar Roxx MX5 Diesel MT 4WD gets a manual AC system, which might be a sore point for buyers. Other than that, the most affordable 4WD variant gets rear AC vents, single-pane sunroof, sliding front centre armrest, push-button start, remote key, a 10.2-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, among other features.

Where powertrains are concerned, Mahindra is offering Thar Roxx 4WD only with D22 Diesel engine. The other 4WD variants above this are AX5L Diesel AT 4WD, AX7L Diesel MT 4WD and AX7L Diesel AT 4WD.