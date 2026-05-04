Mahindra Thar Roxx Based ATV Revealed – Military Vehicle With Extreme Off-Road Focus

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has showcased a new All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) developed for defence and security forces, highlighting the company’s focus on building purpose-driven machines for extreme conditions. While official specifications have not been disclosed, the vehicle appears to be based on Thar Roxx, albeit heavily modified for military applications. The transformation goes far beyond cosmetic changes, with the ATV engineered to meet tactical and operational requirements.

Stripped Down, Built For Purpose

Unlike civilian SUVs, this ATV follows a no-nonsense design philosophy. There are no unnecessary elements, and every component is designed to serve a specific function. The vehicle is equipped with a front-mounted winch, gun mount provision, jerrycan holders for extended range, dual spare wheel setup, full underbody protection and a reinforced windshield guard.

It is also said to be airdrop-ready, indicating potential airborne deployment capability. The open-body structure with a roll cage prioritises durability, visibility and ease of operation in harsh environments. From the overall proportions, chassis layout and stance, the ATV seems to share its underpinnings with Thar Roxx, which is currently on sale for civilian use.

However, the defence version is significantly reworked with reduced body panels, enhanced structural reinforcements and multiple tactical mounting points. These changes, along with higher ground clearance and heavy-duty hardware, make it more suited for demanding off-road and combat conditions.

Likely Based On Thar Roxx Platform

Mahindra has not revealed engine details yet, but based on Thar Roxx, the ATV could be derived from either a 2.2L diesel engine producing 172 hp and 370 Nm or a 2.0L turbo petrol engine delivering 174 hp and 380 Nm.

For defence applications, it is likely that a more potent or specially tuned engine is used, along with a standard 4WD system. A petrol engine could also be preferred in certain scenarios, especially for high-altitude operations where it generally performs better than diesel.

Built For Extreme Terrain

The ATV’s overall setup suggests that it is built to operate in extreme terrains such as mountains, deserts and remote regions. High ground clearance, aggressive off-road tyres, reinforced bumpers and a minimalistic design indicate a focus on reliability, ease of repair and survivability in challenging environments.

Mahindra’s Growing Defence Portfolio

This new ATV also highlights Mahindra’s growing presence in the defence mobility space. The company already offers a wide range of vehicles for armed forces, including the Armado (ALSV), Marksman, Rakshak and Mine Protected Vehicles. Even platforms like Scorpio are widely used by the Indian Army for various duties, showcasing Mahindra’s versatility in adapting civilian vehicles for defence roles.

With this ATV, Mahindra once again demonstrates its ability to convert a civilian platform into a specialised machine built for real-world challenges. While production timelines and deployment details remain unknown, the vehicle clearly reflects Mahindra’s core philosophy of resilience, adaptability and go-anywhere capability.